Wednesday, November 23, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: [11-23-2022.]

CEO Today Magazine Recognizes Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc. CEO James J Talerico, Jr. as "Texas Business Consulting CEO of The Year" –

[Irving, Texas]: CEO Today Magazine recognized James J. Talerico, Jr, CEO of Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc. "Texas Business Consulting CEO of the Year" in their November edition.

When commenting about this recognition, Mr. Talerico said: "The past two years were challenging times for consultants, but they also sparked creativity and innovation that has helped businesses like mine successfully reposition for the future. I am honored to receive this recognition, which only helps to further establish my national brand and reputation in the both the small business community and consulting industry."

In addition to the above accolade, this year, James J Talerico, Jr. also received a "Gold Stevie" Award for "Thought Leader of the Year," and a "Gold Stevie" Award for "Media Hero of the Year During Covid" at the 20th Annual American Business Awards ® in New York City; he was identified as a "Top Management Consultant Entrepreneur to Watch in 2023" by Entrepreneur Magazine; and his ethics certification program was award with the Better Business Bureau's International "Torch Award for Ethics."

For more information about James J. Talerico, Jr., CMC ® and Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc., go to:

www.greaterprairiebusinessconsulting.com.

About CEO Today USA Awards:

Every year, the CEO Today team looks back at the achievements and strategic victories of CEOs across the breadth of US business. The winners of the CEO Today USA Awards are gleaned from a combination of annual reader voting data and a thorough sector-by-sector analysis to discover the most insightful and driven business leaders working in the US and internationally.

This year's award winners are high achievers in their respective fields, with every sector of US industry represented. 2022 has seen the return of the working world to something approaching a state of normalcy, and the leaders identified in the CEO Today USA Awards have gone above and beyond to steer their organizations through all the new challenges that this has brought.

2022 CEO Today is pleased to announce that the full list of winners of our 2022 CEO Today USA Awards has been published. To view the awards publication, please visit: https://usaawards.ceotodaymagazine.com

