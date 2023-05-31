Business Plans Site Expands Selection of Printable Forms

From: Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Wednesday, May 31, 2023



There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free With the new additions to the website BusinessPlanTemplate.net, there are now nearly 400 business plans and related forms."These sample business plans, along with charts and spreadsheets, are ideal for small business owners," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "Like everything at the site, the new plans and forms are free to download, customize and print"BusinessPlanTemplate.net has more than 100 sample business plans for specific start-ups and expansions, as well as general and fill-in business plans . Users can simply type into the templates to adjust them for their own venture.The site also has spreadsheets for tracking and comparing revenue, sales and other data points. There are also forms related to organizing, brainstorming, strategizing, branding, marketing and financing.Also new to BusinessPlanTemplate.net are a selection of printables that are ideal for decision-making as a business grows. These include: affinity maps, project canvases, decision matrices, Venn diagrams and a team alignment map. There's also a new pitch board, a startup reading list, a transition plan and a weekly agenda."BusinessPlanTemplate.net also has several articles with tips and advice for the business planning process," Savetz said.There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing , Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

