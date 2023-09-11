Business Forms to Print

The popular website BusinessFormTemplate.com has expanded to include 1,677 forms
, charts, business letters and other printables.
"There's a wide variety of forms for small business owners and others," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "And everything at the site is free to instantly download and print"
The new additions include several new time card
variations, including mini cards and Spanish language versions. (There are even more timesheets
, including complex versions that can calculate, at sister site PrintableTimeSheets.net.).
Also new are employment forms
, including: harassment report forms, a jury duty work excuse template and workplace accommodation requests
The site has a new customer form
designed for salespeople. Or, print a simple phone log. There are also trackers
for pest sightings, utilities use and spending, and subscriptions. Other new additions include: a musician set list, a restaurant ban form and a class reunion information sheet.
BusinessFormTemplate.com also has: automotive forms
, expense reports, church printables, medical forms and much more.
Everything at the site is free in PDF format, and, in most cases, editable DOC format to open and customize with Microsoft Word. There's also the time-saving option to have all of the site's forms in one convenient download. The Business Forms Collection
is $199. Or, choose from Printables Packs
, including many with specific business themes such as: Agriculture, Budget, Inventory, Real Estate, Restaurant, Sales, and Nonprofits.
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.