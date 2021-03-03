Business Forms to Instantly Print

Anyone looking for business forms, charts, letters and other useful printables now has nearly 1,600 items from which to choose at the recently updated website BusinessFormTemplate.com.

"BusinessFormTemplate.com saves businesses and individuals time and money," explained Kevin Savetz, who created the site in 2008. "Each business printable is free to download individually, and there's also a paid, premium all-in-one download option."

The newest additions include several new forms, logs and letters that are especially helpful during the coronavirus pandemic, such as: a Covid disinfecting checklist, a vaccine log and a sterilization log. There are also new cleaning logs for home or office use for a week, a month and a year at a time, along with a room-by-room cleaning list and maintenance logs.

BusinessFormTemplate.com also now has sample letters for landlords offering rent relief or extensions as well as templates for tenants who are seeking flexibility.

Other new printables at the site include reasonable accommodation request letters and multiple projects timetables.

The site also has restaurant forms, automotive forms, bills of sale, expense reports and medical forms. Even more medical forms can be found at sister site FreePrintableMedicalForms.com.

"BusinessFormTemplate.com is part of the FreePrintable.net family of sites," Savetz explained. "Also new are themed Printables Packs. They're mini collections of printables at varying prices. Users can have a set of related printables on hand instantly."

Everything at BusinessFormTemplate.com is free in PDF or, in many cases, editable DOC format that can be edited using Microsoft Word and other compatible programs. To have all of the site's forms in one convenient download, site users can opt to purchase the Business Forms Collection for $199.

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.