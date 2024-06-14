Business Forms to Download and Print

The popular website BusinessFormTemplate.com has added to its selection of printable forms
and other items for the home or office.
"There are now more than 1,700 printables
from which to choose," said Kay Savetz, who created the site in 2008. "BusinessFormTemplate.com has everything from charts and forms for business owners to trackers and logs for individuals"
For job-seekers, there's a new interview preparation worksheet as well as a job interview tracker. Also new are return-to-work approval forms and a claims tracker for employers
or workers dealing with disability benefits.
BusinessFormTemplate.com also now has signs
with bold lettering to announce how many days it's been since a work accident or to remind employees of key success metrics. Another sign warns that the thermostat shouldn't be adjusted. Office workers or anyone examining time management issues can print an interruptions log. Plus, there are two versions of a market map for business launches and long-term planning.
As election time heats up, the site has new printables that will be of use to local candidates and political campaigns
. There are volunteer sign-up sheets with room to indicate interest in canvassing, phone banks and events. Or, site users can print templates for donation and endorsement request letters as well as a campaign funding violation complaint letter.
The site's Bills of Sale
category has expanded to include forms for artwork, rare books and firewood. And the letters
category now includes an auto insurance verification letter and a vehicle appraisal letter. Retail stores and restaurants can use the just-added logs for opening and closing procedures as well as a tips tracker. There's also a bird strike report form for pilots and a book club ballot for readers.
"Everything at BusinessFormTemplate.com is available in PDF or DOC (Microsoft Word) format," Savetz said. Or, the site's printables can be downloaded in one convenient Business Forms Collection
for $199. Also available from FreePrintable.net are 60-plus time- and money-saving Printables Packs
with specific business themes.
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.