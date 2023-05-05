Business Forms Site Adds Savings Goal Printables

Anyone who has money-saving goals will appreciate the new additions to BusinessFormTemplate.com, a popular website with more than 1,600 printable business forms
, charts and templates.
"These printable cash-saving envelopes and spending trackers can help people stay on budget," explained Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "BusinessFormTemplate.com also has forms
for small business owners, letter templates, log sheets and much more"
The just-added sets of foldable cash budget envelopes are in the money
category. Each envelope is labeled and illustrated based on the intended use of the money, such as: groceries, clothing, charity, entertainment and so on. There are 20 themed envelopes along with a blank version to customize. This system can help people who find using cash for purchases aids them in staying on budget and pay off debt. It's easy to print, fold, and tape or glue each envelope together.
The site also has a tracker to record how much cash has been allocated to each envelope, with a denomination breakdown.
These printables complement the new additions to PrintablePaper.net, which include illustrated charts
to motivate those planning for future purchases or experiences.
The site also has bills of sale
, restaurant printables, automotive forms, landlord and real estate
documents, church printables, agriculture forms, pilot forms, theater printables, expense reports, tax schedules, order forms, sales printables, employment documents and more.
Each item at BusinessFormTemplate.com is free to print in PDF format. In most cases, editable DOC versions for Microsoft Word and other compatible programs are available for free as well. For business owners and others who would like to save time and have all of the site's forms in one convenient download, the Business Forms Collection
is $199.
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.