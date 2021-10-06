Business Cards to Customize and Print

There's no need to wait for a print shop order or to spend money on just a few business cards when it's easy to instantly download and print business cards from FreePrintableBusinessCards.net.

"I started FreePrintableBusinessCards.net back in 2005 and, with the recent addition of even more designs, the site has grown to include 1,781 business cards," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "Each card downloads instantly, and there's the option of a free version with the site URL at the bottom, or a $3 version without the URL. Users can also instantly generate a card with a photo or QR code of their choice."

The new designs complement the already-broad selection of industry-specific and illustrated business cards.

Two new sets of monogram business cards for each letter of the alphabet offer a minimalist design in black-and-white and/or a full-color card.

FreePrintableBusinessCards.net also has business cards for appointments and special occasions. New to the site are gift registry and "thank you for your order" insert cards.

There are also flag business cards, corporate business cards, cards for kids, square cards, and much more.

"Some of the designs match sample resumes at InstantResumeTemplates.com or stationery at FreePrintableStationery.net," Savetz said. "The resumes and stationery sheets download and print instantly for free."

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.