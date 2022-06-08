From: NewsTip -- Story Ideas and Contacts Washington , DC Sunday, June 12, 2022

Bear Attacks – White House Internships – Flirting & Dating.



Chuck Bartlebaugh -- Be Bear Aware Campaign







Campaign specializes in encounters and attacks with bears, moose, rattlesnakes, cougars, elk, deer, and alligators in backcountry and residential settings. We provide online educational resources that can easily be downloaded from our webpage or YouTube channel. Our latest video is Bear Spray Scenarios and Demonstration.



Chuck Bartlebaugh



Missoula, MT



406-239-2315



bearinfo@cfwi.org



See his ExpertClick press room at:



https://www.expertclick.com/21981



Fran Greene, LCSWR -- Flirting - Dating - Relationship Coach







Fran Greene is a well-known energetic, popular and inspiring speaker. Her humor and charisma make her workshops a sellout. Former Director of Flirting and Dating at Match.com, the Internet's premiere matchmaking service. Personal consultations are available by telephone. Her insight, compassion and practical strategies are her trademarks. A true gem and a rare find!



Fran Greene, LCSWR



Commack, NY



United States



Contact Phone: 516-317-5818



Cell Phone: 631-265-5683



flirtingcoach@yahoo.com



See her press room at:



https://www.expertclick.com/741



Jan McInnis - Humor in Business Expert



What's it like to host a VRBO/AirBNB? See the Play "SuperHostess"







Most of us have stayed as a guest at a VRBO or Air BNB – now hear from a host who has hosted the guests! To make a few bucks while she was on the road, comedian and keynote speaker Jan McInnis took the plunge into the home sharing community as a host, and it turns out money wasn't all she got. Weird questions, a brand-new $15,000 water pipe (yay!), an education in other people's living habits, and some new friends from around the world are just a few of the other "perks."



SuperHostess is Jan's one-woman play about her funny, frustrating, and eye-opening true trek into the world of sharing her home with strangers. All the stories are real, though the identities have been changed.



Jan McInnis



Los Angeles, CA



Tel: 800-492-9394



Email: Jan@TheWorkLady.com



See the news release here:



https://www.expertclick.com/NRWire/Releasedetails.aspx?id=271884



Kathryn Troutman - Federal Career Coach(r)



White House Internships Will Now Pay Interns… Apply Today!







Kathryn Troutman, Baltimore, MD – June 6, 2022 | The Biden-Harris Administration has made a historic announcement. The launch of their White House Internship Program, to take place this Fall, will include pay for the first time in recent history. ($750 per week) The funds will come from bipartisan legislation passed earlier this year. The goal of including pay is to open up opportunities to a wider range of applicants. The White House is recognizing that some talented students and others found unpaid internships to be too much of a financial burden to pursue.



"Opening doors of opportunity, guaranteeing some more fairness and justice ? that's the essence of America," said President Joe Biden.



OPENING AND CLOSING DATES



Applications will start to be accepted today, Monday, June 6, and Friday, June 24, will be the closing date. "Because the applications will be reviewed right away, I recommend you apply as soon as possible," noted Federal jobs expert Kathryn Troutman. "The application includes a one-page resume, in which you need to cover education, work experience, activities, and service experience relevant to the internship."



START APPLYING HERE – THE WHITE HOUSE INTERNSHIP PORTAL



I actually applied for the White House Internship this morning. It took me 90 minutes. There were 4 surprise narratives to write. They weren't long, but they were surprises. I wrote them on the spot. They were about why I wanted to work in Public Service with the Biden-Harris Administration. They weren't long. If you are seriously interested in the internship, you can write these easily – Kathryn Troutman



https://apply.whitehouse.gov/internships/WHIP_App_Login?startURL=%2Finternships%2F



Name: Kathryn Troutman



Title: Author, Speaker and Trainer



Group: The Resume Place, Inc.



Dateline: Baltimore, MD United States



Direct Phone: 410-744-4324



kt@resume-place.com



See her press room and news releases at:



https://www.expertclick.com/6885



