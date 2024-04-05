Award Certificates to Instantly Print

Anyone can have award certificates
at their fingertips thanks to the website FreePrintableCertificates.net.
"I recently added two dozen new designs to FreePrintableCertificates.net," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "There are now well over 2,000 certificates
to instantly print, each with a free version"
The site's new additions include printable prizes for sports
such as pickleball. Also new are school certificates
that recognize all A and B grades.
Other new designs honor people who have been treated for cancer, as well as those completing a chemotherapy regimen or "ringing the bell" Plus, site users can print certificates with colored awareness ribbons
.
FreePrintableCertificates.net has everything from cute certificate for kids
to professional achievement certificates
. There are also awards for scouting, participation, church, holidays and even commemorative birth or marriage certificates.
"I'm always adding to FreePrintableCertificates.net and welcome site user suggestions for what to include next," Savetz said. "Printables save time and money, and my FreePrintable.net sites have tens of thousands of items"
Each certificate downloads instantly for free as a PDF to write on by hand or $5 each for a DOC version that can be customized by typing into it using Microsoft Word before printing.There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.