Author Matthew Cossolotto to Address Lorain County Toastmasters

Former speechwriter for top leaders at NATO and author of The Joy of Public Speaking, Matthew Cossolotto will speak about his new book on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. This speaking engagement is part of Cossolotto's book launch campaign to spread the word about his empowering new book in the greater Cleveland area and beyond.

"I'm delighted the Lorain County Toastmasters club has invited me to speak about The Joy of Public Speaking," comments author Matthew Cossolotto. "In the book, I acknowledge that Toastmasters International—with more that 300,000 members in more than 15,800 clubs in 149 countries—has had both a direct and indirect influence on me and the book itself."

In his accessible and entertaining book, Cossolotto distills key insights from his high-profile speechwriting and speech coaching career. An author, guest speaker, executive speechwriter, and speech coach, Cossolotto's senior-level leadership communications career spans the corridors of power on both sides of the Atlantic—from NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, to the Speaker's Office in the U.S. House of Representatives. A former aide to Congressman Leon Panetta, Cossolotto has coached and penned speeches for senior executives at a wide range of organizations, including UCLA and Fortune 100 corporations.

"The Joy of Public Speaking stands head and shoulders above the typical public speaking primer," writes TJ Walker, President of Media Training Worldwide and founder of The Speaking Channel. "Matthew Cossolotto is a speaking guru's guru, the Anthony Robbins of public speaking."

Hendrik Hertzberg, former White House speechwriter, states: "If the thought of speaking in front of a crowd of people gives you the willies, Matthew Cossolotto's The Joy of Public Speaking is the right medicine for you—a healthier and more effective alternative to a stiff drink, a security blanket, and a bottle of Valium."

Opinion surveys confirm that most people rank public speaking as one of their top fears, along with spiders, snakes, and death itself. Cossolotto's inspiring new book embraces a simple proposition: People who learn to enjoy public speaking tend to be better at it than those hobbled by anxiety, trepidation, or outright terror.

Whether you're an experienced, novice, or terrified speaker, The Joy of Public Speaking— packed with powerful mindset shifts, profound insights, and practical tips—can help you advance your career, enhance your leadership skills, and make a difference in the world.

Highlighting what Cossolotto calls "the gentle art of mental joyjitsu," the book guides readers in recognizing self-defeating attitudes, feelings, and habits and replacing them with empowering mindsets to fast-track success on the podium and beyond. Turn stage fright into stage delight with this comprehensive, how-to guide for speaking success and personal empowerment.

Cossolotto's Personal Empowerment Trilogy: Reach Your Peak Potential



The Joy of Public Speaking is the first book in Cossolotto's personal empowerment trilogy. Two more books are coming soon. One highlights the seven essential habits of SUCCESS and another promotes the power of promises with a foreword by Jack Canfield, co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul® series. Cossolotto's books and related coaching and speaking programs feature a unique combination of three interconnected "power tools"—Speaking, Habits, and Promises. All support Cossolotto's long-term mission: To help millions of people around the world achieve their dreams, keep their promises, and reach their peak potential—on and off the podium.

Personal Empowerment Programs (PEPTalks)

As a guest speaker and workshop leader, Cossolotto has created a series of Personal Empowerment Programs (PEPTalks). Audiences have included schools, NGOs, corporations, and government agencies. His workshops combine lectures, lively discussion, and experiential learning and can be integrated into your organization's ongoing leadership development and management training programs.

Cossolotto's Top Three PEPTalks are available as keynotes and half-day workshops/webinars:

The Joy of Public Speaking: Turn Stage Fright into Stage Delight and Speak Your Way to the Peak

Harness Your HabitForce: The Seven Steps to SUCCESS

The Power of a Promise: Make A Promise. Keep Your Word. Change Your Life. Transform The World.

The Joy of Public Speaking is available on Amazon books. For more information about Cossolotto's programs and services, visit www.ThePodiumPro.com.