Armbruster and Associates Announced!

Armbruster & Associates Announces Major Expansion in Business Growth Leadership

Tampa, FL – June 27, 2025 – Armbruster & Associates, the premier business consulting firm founded by industry name Adam Armbruster, proudly launches a bold step forward: a significant unique expansion of services and team growth to meet the evolving needs of it's national clientele.

Since 1985, Adam Armbruster has empowered businesses across the United States with innovative media strategies, driving measurable success in a rapidly changing advertising landscape.

Headquartered in NYC and Florida, Armbruster & Associates, specializing in retail, healthcare, automotive, legal, financial, automotive and professional services, helps clients optimize advertising budgets, boost brand visibility, and achieve record-breaking sales growth.

And today, at a important milestone, the firm is unveiling an enhanced suite of services, including advanced digital advertising solutions, AI-powered media analytics, and tailored content marketing strategies.

"We founded Armbruster & Associates with a simple mission: to help businesses grow by making smarter media decisions," said Adam Armbruster, Founder and CEO. "Over the past four decades, we've stayed ahead of industry trends, from the rise of digital platforms to the integration of artificial intelligence. Our expansion reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive real results for our clients."

Key Highlights of the 2026 Expansion:

New Digital Innovation Hub: Armbruster & Associates is launching a state-of-the-art Digital Innovation Hub to develop proprietary tools for real-time media performance tracking and predictive analytics, ensuring clients stay ahead of market trends.

Team Growth: The firm is now can access 6 nationally-known industry associates to provide national level intel and support to key business leaders.

Expanded Service Offerings: New services include programmatic advertising, social media campaign optimization, and video content production, designed to maximize engagement across platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and emerging channels.

Client Success Stories: In 2024 alone, Armbruster & Associates helped dozens of clients achieve an average 25% increase in advertising ROI, with standout campaigns.

The firm's growth comes at a pivotal moment for the advertising industry, as businesses navigate challenges like fragmented media channels and shifting consumer behaviors. Armbruster & Associates remains a trusted partner, offering customized strategies.

Adam Armbruster's decades of expertise and a proven track record of success. "Adam defined and then redefined my marketing message with incredible effectiveness and success." -Joseph Laub, Principal, Laub & Laub LLC

About Armbruster & Associates Founded in 2025 by Adam Armbruster, Armbruster & Associates is a leading business growth consulting firm with a focus on retail, healthcare, automotive, and professional services, the firm delivers innovative media strategies that drive growth and maximize ROI. Known for its data-driven approach and client-centric service, Armbruster & Associates has transformed advertising outcomes for businesses nationwide.

Media Contact: Jessica Carter Director of Communications



Armbruster & Associates. Phone: (941) 928-2124 Website: www.armbrusterandassociates.com