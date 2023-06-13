April Hamud Awarded Certified Management Consultant Designation

The Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA, imcusa.org) is pleased to announce that consultant April Hamud has been awarded the Certified Management Consultant (CMC®) designation. April Hamud CMC®, a Project Manager at HF&H Consultants, joins over 8,200 CMCs worldwide recognized for their professionalism, standards, core competencies and ethical practices.

According to April, "My supervisor is a CMC and encouraged me to pursue the CMC certification. A few of the firm's executives and senior managers were also CMCs. I admired their professionalism, diplomacy, and high ethical standards. I started to attend IMC SoCal chapter workshops and was impressed by this community of dedicated, experienced consultants." April adds that "the CMC application process was a great experience. I am honored to be part of a group of supportive professionals who stand for a high code of ethics, competency, and excellence."

The Certified Management Consultant™ (CMC®) mark is awarded to consultants who have achieved a level of performance that includes professional standards in technical competency and ethics, and global standards in consulting competencies, professional behavior, client and project management, and personal conduct. Consultants do not have to be a member of IMC USA to apply for the CMC. To qualify for the CMC® mark, consultants apply to IMC USA with proof of their experience as a management consultant, a minimum four-year college education, references from clients, and written summaries of consulting engagements. The applicants take written and oral examinations to demonstrate understanding of the management consulting process defined in IMC USA's Competency Framework - CMC® Scheme as well as the IMC Code of Ethics and ethical aspects of consulting.

HR&H Consultants provide specialized consulting solutions to local governments in two practice areas - recycling and solid waste services, and water, wastewater, and stormwater services. As a Project Manager at HF&H Consultants, April Hamud CMC® assists municipal agencies with solid waste and recycling issues, including contract procurement, negotiations, financial modeling, and rate studies.