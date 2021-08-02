Speaker
Apple (AAPL) 2nd Quarter Earnings Demolishes Wall Street Expectations
Tech behemoth Apple reported quarterly earnings this week and demolished Wall Street expectations. The world's most valuable company just reported more than $81bn of revenue for the three months ending in June - a 36% increase over the same quarter last year. That works out to roughly $900m a day or $10,000 every single second of the quarter.

While the iPhone remains Apple's biggest product, its services businesses are getting many investors even more excited. Things like Apple Music, the App Store, Apple Pay, Apple TV, and potentially an Apple Car (under secret development since 2014) have or will have very lucrative profit margins.
