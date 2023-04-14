Apology Letter Examples to Customize and Print

From: Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Friday, April 14, 2023



apology letter



"It's free to use the templates at ApologyLetters.net," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "The goal of the site is to make it easier to find the right words when you need to express regrets or make amends"



There are nearly two dozen new addition to the site, bringing the total of sample letters to more than 500.



Site users simply choose a letter that's close to their situation, download the template, and use the wording as a jumping-off point to craft a meaningful, effective apology.



The site has letters for basic blunders, major mistakes, and everything in between. Some of the sample letters offer concrete remedies, while others seek forgiveness. ApologyLetters.net also has several articles with tips on apologizing.



The newest batch of letters includes wording to apologize for personal errors such as: coming on too strong, crying wolf, giving up, past mistakes and other regrettable actions.



There are also new templates for workplace issues such as: causing additional expenses, quitting a job, giving short notice or experiencing quality issues.



ApologyLetters.net also has templates for children and teens, the newest of which is a letter apologizing for missing class.



Also new are apologies for: additional expenses, partial payment, late submissions, rushing someone and a tight budget.



Each letter template downloads instantly in editable DOC form to use with Microsoft Word or another compatible program. Or, users can simply cut and paste the text directly from the site.



