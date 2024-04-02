Announcing Subscription Show 2024: The Premier Event For Subscription Industry Innovators

Subscription Insider is thrilled to unveil Subscription Show 2024, slated for October 22-23 in New York, and co-hosted with Butter Payments. As a concentrated, single-track conference, it's designed to offer actionable insights that foster both learning and networking opportunities. This year, the event is specially tailored for industry leaders in the high-volume B2C, D2C, and B2B subscription markets, providing a platform to address these sectors' specific growth challenges. Participants will explore cutting-edge strategies for maximizing revenue, improving payment processes, enhancing subscriber retention, and managing subscription operations efficiently.

Event Details:

Date: October 22-23, 2024

Location: New York City

Focus: Advancing monetization, retention, and innovation within the subscription economy

Co-Host: Butter Payments

Website: www.subscriptionshow.com

Subscription Show 2024 invites professionals from subscription-based enterprises aiming to boost their growth strategies, mitigate churn, and adopt the latest payment innovations. The conference is set to offer deep dives into important industry challenges and opportunities, enriched by insights from leading thinkers and practitioners.

Registration Information:

We recommend early registration to ensure participation, given the limited availability. For ticket details, including early bird specials, visit the event's website at www.subscriptionshow.com.