Andre Vaccaro Awarded Certified Management Consultant Designation

The Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA, imcusa.org) is pleased to announce that international consultant and professor Andre Vaccaro has been awarded the Certified Management Consultant (CMC®) designation. Andre Vaccaro CMC®, MBA, SFC®, PCM®, focuses on Strategic Business Planning and Management Consulting for local U.S. companies and new entrants that intend to market their products in the United States. As a Certified Management Consultant®, Andre joins thousands of CMCs worldwide recognized for their professionalism, standards, core competencies and ethical practices.

According to Andre, "As a consultant deeply engaged in international endeavors, I consider it an important differentiator to have received the CMC® designation," said Andre. "The CMC® is the international standard of ethics and professionalism in consulting and is proof of my education, continuing professional development and commitment to the highest ethical standards of consulting and to providing transformative value to my clients."

In his consulting practice, Nova Orvis Global Business Advisors, Andre provides Strategic Business Planning and Management Consulting for local U.S. companies and supports and plans the entrance of new companies in the U.S. market by guiding proper corporate formation and implementing strategic, innovative solutions to increase solid sales and marketing results. Andre is an Official Representative in Florida for OEB - Ordem dos Economistas do Brasil - Order of the Economists of Brazil, a National Director on the Board of IMC-USA, and an International Relations Director of the U.S. Chapter of ABCO - Associação Brasileira de Consultores (the Brazilian Consultants Association), in charge of relations with United States, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, and Angola. He is a Coauthor of the book "Gestão de Negócios na Prática"(Business Management in Practice), having written the chapter on Strategic Planning for Small & Large Companies. Andre also holds the PCM® (Professional Certified Marketer - Marketing Management) designation from the AMA (American Marketing Association), is SFC® (SCRUM Fundamentals) Certified and is a SCORE Certified Mentor with the SCORE Mentors Broward Chapter in Florida. For 19 years he's been a University Professor in Business Administration and International Relations in FAAP, UNIP Universidade Paulista and UniÍtalo. He received his Baccalaureate in Business Administration Marketing-oriented from FAAP, Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado, and an International Executive MBA from FIA/FEA/USP (Universidade de São Paulo).

The Certified Management Consultant™ (CMC®) mark is awarded to consultants who have achieved a level of performance that includes professional standards in technical competency and ethics, and global standards in consulting competencies, professional behavior, client and project management, and personal conduct. Consultants do not have to be a member of IMC USA to apply for the CMC. To qualify for the CMC® mark, consultants apply to IMC USA with proof of their experience as a management consultant, a minimum four-year college education, references from clients, and written summaries of consulting engagements. The applicants take written and oral examinations to demonstrate understanding of the management consulting process defined in IMC USA's Competency Framework - CMC® Scheme as well as the IMC Code of Ethics and ethical aspects of consulting.