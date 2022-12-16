All-Occasion Stationery to Print for Free

There are more than 1,000 printable stationery
designs to choose from at FreePrintableStationery.net. More sheets were added in recent days, including full-color and color-it-yourself variations.
"The selection of stationery
ranges from fun to formal," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "And, as has been the case since I launched FreePrintableStationery.net 15 years ago, each sheet is absolutely free to download and print"
There are nearly two dozen new printables. The colorable, black-and-white stationery is fun for kids or grownups who want to add their personal touch to a letter.
Each sheet is available in both a lined and unlined version.
The new designs include some that would be ideal for baby showers, birth announcements or child care settings, as they feature babies and toys. Other new sheets feature wedding bells, rings, doves and flowers.
There's also new birthday stationery
. Most of the sheets include the words "Happy Birthday" along with balloons, cake and happy party-goers.
Rounding out the new additions to FreePrintableStationery.net are stationery sheets with a school bus, school supplies and other themed illustrations.
FreePrintableStationery.net also has plenty of formal letterhead for business and personal correspondence, along with monogram stationery
.
Plus, site users can find abstract stationery
, nature and animal stationery, seasonal stationery, technology stationery and more.
The stationery downloads instantly in editable DOC (Microsoft Word) format. Some of the designs have matching business cards
at FreePrintableBusinessCards.net. There's even more free letterhead
at sister site FreeLetterheadTemplates.net.
"You can type onto the stationery before printing, or print the sheets out and write by hand," Savetz pointed out. "Plus, the stationery has uses beyond letter-writing, such as for signs, flyers or page borders.
Another option is the time-saving Best of Stationery Pack
, which includes 50 letterhead designs in one convenient download for only $19.
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.