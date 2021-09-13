All Unicorns vs. Apple

A "unicorn" in business is a startup with a valuation of a billion dollars or more – so-called because they used to be "as rare as a unicorn". Not any longer!

?Floods of startups and even bigger floods of venture capital have resulted in more than 800 private startups with valuations of a billion dollars or more. Some recent "hotties" are the likes of Stripe, SpaceX, Bytedance and Epic Games. Adding up the current valuations of all 800+ unicorns comes to a staggering $2.6 trillion! A sobering thought is that all of those 800 unicorns add up to…1 Apple!