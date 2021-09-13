Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > All Unicorns vs. Apple
Text
All Unicorns vs. Apple
From:
Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor
Oklahoma City, OK
Monday, September 13, 2021

 

A "unicorn" in business is a startup with a valuation of a billion dollars or more – so-called because they used to be "as rare as a unicorn". Not any longer!

?Floods of startups and even bigger floods of venture capital have resulted in more than 800 private startups with valuations of a billion dollars or more. Some recent "hotties" are the likes of Stripe, SpaceX, Bytedance and Epic Games. Adding up the current valuations of all 800+ unicorns comes to a staggering $2.6 trillion! A sobering thought is that all of those 800 unicorns add up to…1 Apple!

 
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Greg Womack, CFP
Title: President
Group: Womack Investment Advisers
Dateline: Edmond, OK United States
Direct Phone: 405-340-1717
Jump To Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor Jump To Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor
Contact Click to Contact
Other experts on these topics