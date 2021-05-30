7th Annual Wharton DC Innovation Summit Opens with Top Keynote Panel

PRESS ADVISORY FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

7th Annual Wharton DC Innovation Summit June 10-12, 14-16, 2021:

"Innovation Leadership in a Post-Pandemic World"

Opens with Top Keynote Panel

Washington, DC: To address the state of innovation in key industries and economic areas, the Wharton Club of DC is again holding its annual Wharton DC Innovation Summit. The Summit seeks to connect and inspire innovators of all ages and diverse backgrounds who seek connections and guidance as we recover from the pandemic.

Because of concerns about Covid-19, this year's program is again online, with the theme, "Innovation Leadership in a Post-Pandemic World." All are welcome to attend, regardless of gender, age, location, field or schools attended. They are encouraged to attend live sessions, to learn more and take part in networking breakouts.

Summit Chair Alan Schlaifer says, "This year's Summit opens with a top-level Keynote Panel on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT. These speakers will give attendees an overview of the most important trends and what they believe will provide innovation leadership in the public and private sectors as we move ahead past the pandemic:

Hon. Isabella Casillas Guzman , Administrator, Small Business Administration

, Administrator, Small Business Administration Alex Iams , Executive V.P., Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA)

, Executive V.P., Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) Melissa King , Director, Office of Innovation & Engagement, U.S. Department of Transportation

, Director, Office of Innovation & Engagement, U.S. Department of Transportation Stu Solomon, President & CEO, ConnectedDMV"

Ruwan Salgado, the Summit's Program Chair, says, "To encourage creative thinking and spur innovation, each year we cover varied topics and provide many networking opportunities. 'Thinking out of the box' is one of our key principles, to spur creativity, innovation and improve results."

He adds, "Thus, this year's tracks are in these vital areas, with sessions each weekday from 3:30 to 6:30 PM EDT:

Healthcare & The Longevity Economy (6/10)

Fintech & Funding (6/11)

Future of Infrastructure, Transportation and Logistics (6/14)

Future of Entertainment & Leisure (6/15)

Sustainability and the Circular Economy (6/16)"

"Our Summits have a tradition of featuring top speakers, such as the "Fathers of the Internet," from the United States and abroad. We also partner with other leading organizations in the public and private sectors that recognize the role innovation plays as a foundation for improving life and sustaining growth," says Salgado.

"We would be delighted to have anyone in the United States, or anywhere else in the world, join us at the Summit. We invite and encourage everyone to become more fluent in the universal language of innovation and connect with other entrepreneurs and innovators,"

Schlaifer adds. "Our onlinebreakouts and other ways will help people network with one another."

He says, "Attending the Summit is a way that everyone can learn, connect, and find ways to fulfill their dreams. To learn more or register, everyone interested should visit our website, www.WhartonDCInnovation.com."

