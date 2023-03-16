25 Million Faxes Sent Via FaxZero

From: Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Thursday, March 16, 2023



FaxZero.com is part of Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses. FaxZero, which has been providing free and low-cost internet fax services since 2006, has now delivered more than 25 million faxes."I've been looking forward to this milestone," said Kay Savetz, the founder of FaxZero. "The 25 millionth fax was transmitted even sooner than I expected. I'm pleased that FaxZero continues to be a valued, affordable service for businesses and individuals"FaxZero allows up to five free faxes of as many as three pages each to be sent per day in the United States or Canada. A premium option allows for more or longer faxes for just $2.09 each. Or, FaxZero users can fax internationally to more than 180 countries. The price varies based on the nation faxed.People in the U.S. can use FaxZero's free fax-your-reps service to reach out to their representatives in the House or Senate, as well as state governors. The legislators' contact information is prefilled, so sending a fax just takes a couple of clicks."Many members of Congress filter emails, and their phone lines are often busy," Savetz said. "Faxing is a great way to make your voice heard on all kinds of issues"FaxZero is also mobile-friendly for use with phones and tablets. Documents can be transmitted in DOC, PDF, JPG and other formats. Most faxes reach their destination in less than five minutes."As FaxZero moves toward the next milestone, I am committed to ensuring that the service remains straightforward and affordable," Savetz said.FaxZero has been featured in publications such as U.S. News, Reuters and PC World. Savetz is also the creator of nearly 100 FreePrintable.net sites including FreeFaxCoverSheets.net, which has nearly 500 fax cover sheet designs.FaxZero.com is part of Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

