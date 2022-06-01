24 Million Faxes Sent Via FaxZero

From: Kevin Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Wednesday, June 1, 2022



FaxZero.com is part of Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses. FaxZero.com, the popular internet fax service, has passed the milestone of 24 million faxes sent."It's rewarding to see that the 24 millionth fax has transmitted," said Kevin Savetz, who created FaxZero in 2006. "That's a lot of free and low-cost faxes, and I'm constantly hearing from businesses and individuals who appreciate the service"The milestone nearly corresponds with FaxZero celebrating its 16th anniversary in May 2022.FaxZero allows up to five free faxes of as many as three pages each to be sent per day in the U.S. or Canada. There's also a premium option that allows for more or longer faxes for just $2.09 each. Or, users can fax internationally to more than 180 countries, with the price varying based on the nation faxed.People in the United States can fax their representatives in the House or Senate, as well as state governors, for free with FaxZero. The fax-your-reps service has the legislators' contact information prefilled, and it just takes a couple of clicks to send. "It's a great way to make your voice heard in this era of busy phone lines and filtered emails," Savetz said.FaxZero's straight-forward, easy-to-use interface is also mobile-friendly for use with phones and tablets. Documents can be transmitted in DOC, PDF, JPG and other formats, and most get to their destination in less than five minutes."I'm already looking forward to 25 million faxes sent and beyond," Savetz said. "No matter how much FaxZero grows, it will always be easy, accessible and affordable"FaxZero has been featured in publications such as U.S. News, Reuters and PC World. Savetz is also the creator of nearly 100 FreePrintable.net sites including FreeFaxCoverSheets.net, which has nearly 500 fax cover sheet designs.FaxZero.com is part of Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

