farmers face trade wars and inflation, calls to mental health hotlines rise
Frank King -- The Mental Health Comedian Frank King -- The Mental Health Comedian
Springfield, OR
Sunday, December 7, 2025


Dirt in their DNA
 
Video Clip: Click to Watch

https://vimeo.com/732175641?fl=tl&fe=ec

 

As farmers face historic headwinds and market hardships, calls to the national Farm Aid hotline and the Iowa Concern hotline — where farmers can get support in times of mental health crisis or need — are increasing. This fall the Iowa Concern hotline saw four to five times the number of calls it had in the same months last year, said Tammy Jacobs, the hotline's manager.

The Farm Aid hotline is also seeing a change in the urgency of calls.

More: https://tennesseelookout.com/2025/12/05/as-farmers-face-trade-wars-and-inflation-calls-to-mental-health-hotlines-rise/

