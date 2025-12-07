farmers face trade wars and inflation, calls to mental health hotlines rise

https://vimeo.com/732175641?fl=tl&fe=ec

As farmers face historic headwinds and market hardships, calls to the national Farm Aid hotline and the Iowa Concern hotline — where farmers can get support in times of mental health crisis or need — are increasing. This fall the Iowa Concern hotline saw four to five times the number of calls it had in the same months last year, said Tammy Jacobs, the hotline's manager.

The Farm Aid hotline is also seeing a change in the urgency of calls.

