Zodiac Killer Found? -- End the Russian/Ukrainian War --- Great Animated Characters?



Has the Zodiac Killer been identified?



Michael N. Wakshull -- Forensic Document Examiner







A group called Case Breakers claimed to have new evidence identifying Gary Poste as the Zodiac Killer who terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area in the late 1960s. In this interview with CNN, https://youtu.be/EKncdXxw2OU, Mike Wakshull describes the quality of the forensic evidence offered in the press release distributed by the group.



Name: Michael N. Wakshull



Title: Forensic Document Examiner



Group: Q9 Consutling, Inc.



Dateline: Temecula, CA United States



Direct Phone: 1-951-252-4929



Cell Phone: 805-501-3388



mikew@Quality9.com



See full news release here:



https://www.newsreleasewire.com/270451



What Makes a Great Animated Character?



Richard Gottlieb -- Toy Industry Expert







What makes for an outstanding animated character? I was, this week, asked that question by a reporter from CNBC. To give my best answer, I asked for time to do some research.



I wanted to see what critics believed were the best characters and then understand what those characters had in common. A little googling revealed that there were several lists of great animated characters. Of course, these sorts of lists are subjective and there is more than one. Yet, this one suited my purpose – "The 50 Best Animated Movie Characters."



Richard Gottlieb



Global Toy Experts / Global Toy News



646 675 3019



richard@globaltoyexperts.com



See the full news release here:



https://www.newsreleasewire.com/270450



We Can End the Russian/Ukrainian War Before it Gets Any Worse. Here's how.



Steven Myers -, Author of: Cross Winds, Adventure & Entrepreneurship in the Russian Far East







The Russian/Ukrainian War is a humanitarian disaster.



It's also a political and diplomatic disaster that has been building for a very long time. Politicians, legacy media, social media, and pundits in the West are fixated on punishing Putin for his "unprovoked" invasion. They accuse him of having expansionist plans that would threaten the EU and democratic neighbors. They ache for escalation, assuming Russia will capitulate because of strong Ukrainian resistance and economic sanctions. But they're naïve, and they're wrong!



Media Contact: Scott Lorenz



Group: Westwind Communications



Dateline: Plymouth, MI United States



Direct Phone: 734-667-2098



Media Contact: To arrange an interview, contact Scott Lorenz of Westwind Communications at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or by phone at 248-705-2214.



See the full news release here:



https://www.newsreleasewire.com/270276



Always think about safety and security FIRST!





Timothy A. Dimoff -- High Risk Security Expert







Always think about safety and security FIRST! The use of social media is like letting someone into your personal and professional "house". It needs vigilant safeguarding and protection. Think carefully about:



Who would you let into your house?



When would you let them into your house?



How would you secure your house?



Would you let strangers in your house?



What information are you comfortable sharing?



Your life may depend on this. It is NOT just about fun and fame!



Always utilize the security and privacy tools available on each social network site.



Never go alone to have a first in-person meeting with anyone you have met through a social network site.



Always take a friend along to the first meeting!



If you are going to meet someone in person you met through a social network always meet them in a public place such as a coffee shop, even if you have a friend with you. Never meet in a park, private room, or other secluded places. And always let someone else know where you are going and with whom you are meeting.



Anything you post on a social network is public information and it is there forever! If you would not put it on national TV news, do not post it on a social website.



Parents need to have a frank discussion with their children regarding the proper and safe use of social networks. The younger the child, the sooner and more often these discussions take place, the better it is!



Never provide details of your personal information such as your home address, full date of birth, social security number, or banking information. You may be setting yourself up for identity theft or worse—-physical harm!



Limit the information you post regarding details of your daily/weekly schedule. Putting this information out there may be an invitation to criminals who are looking for opportunities for stalking and other related harassment, physical attacks, and other crimes.



Remember that your personal profile and information, or any photos emailed or posted on your personal social network pages stay there forever. This information can and will affect your present and/or future professional employment as well as your personal and professional reputation.



If you are not completely comfortable with any information you are about to post on your social media pages or put into an email – DO NOT post it or send it!



Report suspicious behavior to the security division of the social network sites, and to other authorities such as local police departments, the federal trade commission, and the FBI.



About Timothy Dimoff, CPP



Timothy Dimoff is founder and president of SACS Consulting Inc. a security and consulting firm that specializes in workplace security, HR, vulnerability assessments, violence prevention and other workplace related issues. Corporate headquarters is located at Canal Place, Suite 2516, 520 S. Main St., Akron, OH 44311. Telephone: 330-255-1101. Website: www.sacsconsulting.com. or www.timothydimoff.com.



Media Contact:



Name: Carol Saferin



Group: Mart Saferin & Associates, LLC



Dateline: Green Valley, AZ United States



Direct Phone: 440-669-6325



carol@martsaferin.com



See the full news release here:



https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Social-Media-Security-Tips,2022270271.aspx



Three Men to Cross Lake Ontario on Stand-Up Paddleboards in June







Toronto to Niagara-on-the-Lake (Fort Niagara) and Back to Toronto. The 65 Mile Round Trip Journey will Take 24 Hours



________________________________________ Group Plans to Raise $25,000 for Great Lakes Environmental Issues



________________________________________ Toronto, ON—Three men will cross Lake Ontario on Stand-Up Paddleboards this June. Jeff Guy, Joe Lorenz and Kwin Morris have already successfully paddled Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, Lake Superior and Lake Erie. Lake Ontario represents their final journey across all five Great Lakes and is the culmination of a seven-year quest.



The trio will traverse international waters passing by 800+ foot freighters and other boat traffic, all in an effort to raise awareness of Great Lakes environmental issues. "We'll begin our adventure from the shoreline of Toronto and touch the shore near Niagara-on-the-Lake and Fort Niagara in New York and then paddle back to Toronto," says Kwin Morris. The 65-mile round trip is expected to take about 24 hours.



"We can handle two-to-three-foot waves," says Joe Lorenz. "If we could summon ideal conditions we'd want five knot tailwinds…both directions! The worst is a headwind, and crosswinds over ten knots can be sketchy too."



Media Contact: To arrange an interview, contact Scott Lorenz of Westwind Communications at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or by phone at 248-705-2214.



See the full news release here:



https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Three-Men-to-Cross-Lake-Ontario-on-StandUp-Paddleboards-in-June,2022270314.aspx



