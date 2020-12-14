Your 5 Top Best Money Moves(R) for 2021

Your 5 Top Best Money Moves? for 2021

Glencoe, IL - December 14, 2020 - Best Money Moves.

If you're going to pick a year to remember, 2020 stands out for all the wrong reasons: The Coronavirus/Covid-19 pandemic, historic job losses, massive global unemployment, serious recession, and a stock market that took a heart-stopping dive.

That said, there's still time to start 2021 on the right foot with 5 Top Best Money Moves?:

1. Create a snowball savings plan. If consumers learned one thing this year, it's that emergency savings are crucial to getting through an extended period of economic instability. Setting aside even $50 per month will help.

2. Refinance now. In 2020, mortgage interest rates hit an all-time low 14 times! Roughly 20 million homeowners (about 40 percent of all homeowners with a mortgage) can benefit, and will save an average of $309 per month. Is that you?

3. Shop around for a lower cable/internet bill, cell phone plan, and auto and homeowners insurance. These companies know you have choices, and they want your business. Ask for the "customer retention" department for the best savings, and ask for special deals if you combine coverages.

4. Resolve to pay off all your credit card debt. Every dollar you prepay of your debt earns you the interest rate you're carrying on that dollar. Bonus: Paying off a debt is empowering!

5. Build a current net worth statement. Life journeys are long and complicated. Net worth statements are a sign post to help you find your way. Knowing what you're worth (assets minus liabilities) at the start of the year will give you a way to measure your financial growth, year over year.

For more details, visit BestMoneyMoves.com.

# # #

About Best Money Moves:

An award-winning, mobile-first financial wellness technology platform, Best Money Moves helps employees and consumers measure their level of financial stress and dial it down using a unique content-mapping system, powered by machine learning. Best Money Moves measures stress in 15 categories, and incorporates live money coaching as well as an extraordinary level of company-level customization, so that employers can dig into unique insights, and understand more about how their employees financial stress impacts everything from retention, turnover, and workplace accidents, to unexplained absences, healthcare costs and outcomes and other issues. Best Money Moves won an award in the 2017 Next Great HR Tech Company competition, is in the Workforce Magazine 2020 HotList, was named a Top 12 Financial Wellness provider by MyShortlister, a top 50 Startup to Watch by Builtin Chicago, and was a finalist in the 2019 Health Value Awards.

About Ilyce Glink, CEO of Best Money Moves

An award-winning, nationally-syndicated financial journalist and columnist, radio talk show host and best-selling book author, Ilyce Glink is also a serial entrepreneur. She also runs Think Glink Media, a media and content strategy, production and consulting group that has done work for dozens of companies, from Fortune 500 to tech-startups. She was co-founder and co-publisher of The Medicare Newsgroup and has appeared on as a reporter or financial expert on hundreds of television and cable shows over the years, including Oprah, Good Morning America, The Today Show, CBS This Morning, CNN, CNBC, and Bloomberg, among others, and is an in-demand speaker. She has won many awards over her career, including the first Money $mart Award from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, the President's Award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, and, most recently, the 2021 Social Innovator Award from World of Money.

For more information, visit BestMoneyMoves.com, follow us on Twitter, or our CEO, Ilyce Glink, on LinkedIn.