Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Yearbook of Experts’ Alumni Get Free Benefits!!!
Text
Yearbook of Experts’ Alumni Get Free Benefits!!!
From:
Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com
Washington, DC
Monday, November 29, 2021

 

 

November 29, 2021

Yearbook of Experts' Alumni Get Free Benefits!!!

  1. Free ExpertClick® press room –  Your profile is public right now.
    1. Your text & four photos & link to your website
    2. Handle you choose for your URL, SEO Tools -- you control your tags
    3. All previous news releases live
  2. Free Speaker Bureau Profile with International Platform Association® -- founded 1831
  3. Icons you can share to show membership, easy pickup when you log into admin.
  4. Customer support by email: Support@ExpertClick.com

Note: Alumni press rooms are not shown in primary search, viewers have to choose "View More Experts" to find you.

Renew by December 20th for paid member benefits:

  1. Send up to nine news releases a month – pushed out ten ways including Google News
  2. Syndicate your blog – we automatically pick it up and push it out
  3. Appear In the 2022 printed Yearbook of Experts, Authorities & Spokespersons®
  4. Have your profile and news releases shown at top of ExpertClick.com site search
  5. Get inbound links from other member's profiles & news releases
  6. Telephone support @ (202) 333-5000

[__] Yes, count me in for renewal with upgrade to Classic.

(  ) – Bill annual cost of $588 now.

(  ) – Bill annual cost in four monthly payments of  $147 starting on January 15.

(  ) – Bill monthly at $58 – no term commitment.

Call (202) 333-5000 -- email to: ExpertClick@Gmail.com – Fax to: (202) 342-5411

Update your credit card securely when you log in.

Sincerely,

 

Mitchell P. Davis – Editor & Publisher.  Founded in 1984 as the Talk Show Guest Directory.

 
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Mitchell P. Davis
Title: Editor
Group: Broadcast Interview Source, Inc.
Dateline: Washington, DC United States
Direct Phone: 202-333-4904
Main Phone: 202-333-5000
Cell Phone: (202) 864-9420
Jump To Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Jump To Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com
Contact Click to Contact
Other experts on these topics
..