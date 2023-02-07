Writing & Editing Podcast talks with Jan McInnis on humor writing

Business Humorist and funny female motivational speaker Jan McInnis appeared on the Writing & Editing podcast to discuss writing humor in business.

McInnis talked about her career in writing and performing humor as well as writing and using humor in business. in business and the rich source material you have at your disposal. She also discussed finding humor in average the day-to-day tasks.

Her topics included:



-why should you use humor in business

-her history of writing humor for business and her comedy and keynote speaker career

-stories from her comedy career

-other miscellaneous tips on writing humor for business and personal

McInnis makes it her mission to show people how to connect with others through using humor. "Humor in business is the people skill that many people miss," notes McInnis.

About the Writing & Editing podcast:

It started with its first episode, with just Wayne Jones, on January 6, 2022. Since then the numbers of subscribers and listeners and downloads have grown steadily, and ratings and reviews are very positive. The show is about all aspects of writing and editing, in all forms and media. Many episodes are interviews/conversations with guests who are experts or practitioners, but some also still feature just me solo. A typical episode is 25 to 35 minutes long. There are two new episodes every week, on Monday and Thursday.