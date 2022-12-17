World Trade Center DC Announces New Executive Director: Allyson Browne McKithen

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WASHINGTON, DC— Allyson Browne McKithen, has been appointed as the first African-American woman to lead the World Trade Center Washington, DC (WTCDC) as Executive Director and Vice President of International Programs at Trade Center Management Associates (TCMA), the exclusive manager of the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (RRB/ITC) and a privately held, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Drew Company.

In this new capacity, McKithen will guide the global mission of WTCDC by leading international trade missions, fostering diplomatic relations, developing international and cultural programming, supporting international business development initiatives, and leading strategic partnerships with both private sector entities, NGOs, and U.S. and foreign government agencies. She will oversee the Congressional mandate of the RRB/ITC, positioning the landmark building as Washington's premier location for convening global events, including international trade conferences, cultural festivals and expos, diplomatic delegations, and country national day celebrations.

"DC is the nation's capital, but it's also one of the world's most important diplomatic cities, with approximately 185 countries conducting foreign missions here. We are pleased to see Allyson step into this pivotal role, she has exhibited exceptional leadership, event management, and diplomacy, day in and day out," said John P. Drew, President, and CEO of TCMA and President of the Drew Company. Furthermore, Drew added, "her passion, skills, and experience will, no doubt, advance WTCDC and lead to new and exciting business opportunities, under her direction. We are very appreciative of everything that she has done for TCMA/Drew Company over the years and are excited to see what the future holds."

Allyson McKithen joined the WTCDC team in 2011 and most recently held the position of Associate Director. During that time, McKithen was integral in the growth of the Center, developing new partnerships and programming, including being the creative force behind Winternational, an Annual Embassy Showcase bridging the DC community with diplomatic organizations. A one-of-a-kind DC experience attracting the participation of more than 90 embassy participants and engagement from thousands over a decade of the event's evolution. During the pandemic, McKithen was the visionary, producer and technical director for virtual campaigns such as Messages of Hope, Perspectives on Trade and A Seat at the Table, Women in Global Leadership offering global leaders a platform to share their business insights and expertise.

McKithen has also been the artistic creative producer of art shows hosted at the Building in partnership with the State Department's initiative called "Faces of Diplomacy" as well as exhibitions in collaboration with the embassies of South Africa, Latvia, and an art gala and fashion show in partnership with the Embassy of the Philippines called "A Gala Evening Celebrating Philippine Design, Textile and Fashion" showcasing the work of Fashion Grand Dame, Patis Tesoro. Additionally, McKithen led the production and served as the embassy liaison for African Union's annual ball, the "54th Anniversary Celebration of Africa Day" in 2017.

In addition to her WTCDC role, she has been instrumental in the growth of the company's ancillary projects and trade missions around the world. Under her leadership, the team has established a reputation in the Washington, DC international community as a trusted and collaborative partner. McKithen has also been instrumental in the company's diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

"I am deeply honored to join the dynamic group of executives at TCMA and look forward to welcoming new partners and programs which support cultural diversity, global business and further the trade mission of the RRB/ITC," said McKithen.

She served on the board of Cultural Tourism DC, a nonprofit organization supporting cultural exchange where she supported efforts for the annual "Passport DC, Around the World Embassy Tours" and is a member of the Protocol and Diplomacy International, Protocol Officers Association.

About Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (RRB/ITC) Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center is a dynamic hub for government, business, culture, and community, in the heart of the nation's capital. As the first and only federal building dedicated to both public and private use, the Reagan Building is the official World Trade Center Washington, DC (WTCDC), and a premier conference and event venue with executive office space, attractions, dining, retail, parking, and community activities.

Through the World Trade Centers Association, WTCDC utilizes a global network of 750,000 affiliated businesses from 300 trade centers in over 100 countries to maximize its connections and capabilities. With this extended network, WTCDC works diligently to ensure the RRB/ITC offers a rich mix of signature events such as high-profile economic summits, conferences and cultural programs. These initiatives foster international dialogue, enhance diplomacy, and generate business opportunities. Visit www.rrbitc.com or follow us @ReaganITCDC.

About TCMA (A Drew Company) Trade Center Management Associates (TCMA) is the exclusive manager of Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (RRB/ITC). TCMA's team specializes in International Trade Services, Real-Estate Management and Hospitality. For more information, visit www.drewcompany.com.