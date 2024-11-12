World Kindness Day Celebration - Wed. November 13 2024





WORLD KINDNESS DAY CELEBRATION – Wednesday, NOV. 13 2024



In recognition of World Kindness Day, Jill Lublin, author of The Profit of Kindness and creator of the monthly Kindness Circles, invites the public to participate in a magnificent, joyful celebration of kindness, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, 10AM Pacific Time.

This online event gives participants the opportunity to share personal stories of how they practice kindness and to offer their kindness to a world in such desperate need. To register for this free celebration: http://JillLublin.com/kindnesscircles

Lublin is the author of The Profit of Kindness, a book she wrote initially to encourage business owners to practice kindness for the benefit of their companies, their customers and their employees. Her monthly, online Kindness Circles became an extension of her intention as business owners flocked to her mission.

Said Jill, "After The Profit of Kindness came out, I wanted something that people could do that was specific, and would keep kindness as a constant in their lives. There is such a huge benefit to being kind – kindness helps people to be happier. Happier people are shown to make more money and to have better friendships.

Some simple acts of kindness that Jill suggests are to get to know one's neighbors by bringing over a favorite dish or some flowers from one's garden or to smile at strangers or acknowledge something positive about them.

"Practice a conscious act of kindness every single day, whether it's writing a handwritten card, sending a nice text, or holding the door for someone."

Jill relates a story about how an act of kindness helped her to get back on her feet – literally. After an accident left her in a wheelchair with two broken ankles, she could not afford to keep working with her business coach. However, from an act of kindness, her business coach insisted on helping her and told her she could continue to pay him once she was back on her feet. She worked with that coach for 12 years because of the loyalty he displayed through his act of kindness.

Come to celebrate World Kindness Day (and the months beyond) and be inspired! And most importantly, keep being kind.

http://JillLublin.com/kindnesscircles

#kindnessmatters #kindness #jilllublin #beofservice #be kind