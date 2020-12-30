Work it like PRO: How ANY business can use content to create a micro-media empire

Over the summer I presented a number of online workshops to associations. However the one that seemed to resonate the most happened at a media mastery event.



So I went ahead and recorded an evergreen version that I'd like to share with you today.



As usual, I'm not going to try and sell you anything - just provide some solid information coated with a little witty banter on the side.



I'm won't pretend this is a limited time offer or anything like that. The recording is up and ready for you to watch at your own convenience.



Here's the synopsis to wet your appetite

When it comes to getting your message out to clients and prospects, technology has democracized the process and leveled the playing field for ALL businesses.

Whether you are a one person show or work at a huge multinational, you are going to use the same channels as everyone else to reach, engage and convert clients.

Creating content is important. Getting it seen is critical.

In this program I'm going to show you why you need to think like a network and program your own content as if you owned a media empire.

In just 40 minutes you will learn:

Why you need to think bigger

How to shift your mindset to approach content development as if you were a network executive

The tools to simplify the creation and distribution of content to prospects across the planet

If you want to grow your business you need to extend your influence to more qualified prospects. Approach your content as if you were running a network and you'll find it a lot easier - and more fun - than you've ever thought possible.

This short workshop will show you how to get your content seen by more of the people likely to refer you to others...or hire your themselves.