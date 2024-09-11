Without Notes 2.0 The Zoom Sessions – Secretary Leon Panetta Joins Without Notes for a Powerful 9/11 Debut Episode:

Without Notes, the critically acclaimed digital conversation series hosted by best-selling author Michael Levine is set to debut its most significant episode yet, featuring former U.S. Secretary of Defense and CIA Director Leon Panetta. Airing on September 11th, 2024, the 23rd anniversary of the tragic World Trade Center bombings, Panetta will share profound insights on global security, leadership in crisis, and reflections on one of the most pivotal moments in U.S. history.



As Without Notes enters its 9th season, it remains a must-watch platform for revealing, no-holds-barred discussions with some of the world's most influential figures. The timing of Panetta's debut episode could not be more poignant, offering a rare and timely conversation as the nation reflects on its past and looks to the future.



"Secretary Panetta's lifetime of service and unmatched experience in shaping U.S. policy during some of its most challenging moments make this episode a defining conversation," said host Michael Levine. "We are honored to have him share his perspective on this day of immense national significance."



About Leon Panetta:



Leon Panetta is one of U.S. history's most respected and accomplished public servants. He served as Secretary of Defense from 2011 to 2013 and as Director of the CIA from 2009 to 2011, playing a critical role in leading the operation that brought Osama bin Laden to justice. Panetta also served as White House Chief of Staff under President Bill Clinton, U.S. Representative for California, and was the Office of Management and Budget Director. His legacy is an unwavering dedication to American security, fiscal responsibility, and bipartisan leadership.



This episode will be available on all major podcast platforms starting September 11th, 2024.









https://youtu.be/yTYN9eMxEXI Here Is The Latest Episode – Leon Panetta:





Warmly,



Michael Levine



*Produced and Directed by Jay Pearson, 1985 Productions



*Executive Producer Pat Pattison

[About "Without Notes"] "Without Notes" is a groundbreaking conversation TV show that delves into the minds of influential personalities, challenging conventional wisdom and sparking thought-provoking discussions. Hosted by Michael Levine, the show aims to inspire, educate, and empower viewers through candid conversations with thought leaders from various fields.