Saturday, October 26, 2024

Winning by Ignoring the White House: Media Expert Michael Levine Asserts Israel's Bold Stand Exposes America's Strategic Weakness by Michael Levine (America's leading media expert):

Los Angeles, CA — Michael Levine, America's premier media expert and respected commentator on media and politics, has made waves with his recent analysis of Israel's uncompromising stance in the Middle East, especially in the face of Washington's often misguided advice. Levine claims that Israel's tenacity in pursuing its strategic objectives—despite repeated warnings from the U.S.—is not only winning battles on the ground but is also uncovering critical weaknesses in American strategy.

In his analysis, Levine reflects on recent events that have shaken the region. Levine observes that the October 2023 Foreign Affairs essay from Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor to President Biden, which touted a "quiet" Middle East and a de-escalated Gaza, now reads as tragically disconnected. Days after the essay went to print, Hamas launched a brutal attack, killing over 1,200 Israelis and taking hundreds hostage, a move that shattered any illusion of tranquility in the region. Levine argues that while U.S. advisors called for restraint, Israel has advanced decisively against threats, demonstrating a resolve often absent in U.S. foreign policy.

At every critical juncture—from Gaza to Rafah and even Lebanon—Israel has pursued actions Washington advised against, achieving tangible results, such as eliminating Yahya Sinwar, the architect of recent attacks, and securing substantial gains against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Levine notes that while Washington emphasizes diplomacy, Israel's focus on tactical action has yielded far more immediate and effective outcomes.

Recently, the White House cautioned Israel against a direct strike on Iran, with even a suspected leak of Israeli plans to Tehran. Yet Israel pressed on, underlining Levine's assertion that in this volatile region, decisiveness often trumps diplomacy.

According to Levine, Israel's resilience in the face of opposition from even its closest ally underscores a hard reality: "In moments of extreme danger, action speaks louder than caution."