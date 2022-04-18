From: NewsTip -- Story Ideas and Contacts Washington , DC Monday, April 18, 2022

Wind Energy Use Up – Reverse Aging – Good Luck



U.S. Wind Surpassed Both Coal and Nuclear Power for The First Time Ever.



Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor







On a single day earlier this month – and for the first time ever - wind power was the second-largest source of electric generation in the country, behind only natural gas. The Energy Information Administration reported on March 29th that wind turbines produced more energy than both coal and nuclear power. Energy analysts expect that over the coming years, this phenomenon will likely become commonplace as installed wind capacity continues to grow, while use of coal continues to fall. The use of coal for electricity generation is down more than 50% since 2007.



Name: Greg Womack, CFP



Title: President



Group: Womack Investment Advisers



Dateline: Edmond, OK United States



Direct Phone: 405-340-1717



greg@womackadvisers.com



See the News Release Here:



https://www.expertclick.com/NRWire/Releasedetails.aspx?id=269947



New Drug May Reverse Aging



Joyce L. Gioia, CMC, CSP – Futurist







For centuries scientists have sought the Fountain of Youth: in water, in drugs, in environments and more. Now, after years of research with animals, a new longevity drug is about to enter clinical trials. Fingers crossed.



What is Sarcopenia?



Like Osteopenia which is a reduction in bone mass typically associated with aging, Sarcopenia is the progressive loss of skeletal muscle mass and strength, and again, it usually happens when the body is over 40 years old. By a person's 80s, the disease can be responsible for up to 50 percent muscle loss. Sarcopenia can be either chronic (age-induced) or acute (inactivity-induced), affecting up to 22 percent of 65-year-olds and 50 percent of 80-year-olds; plus, sadly there are no current treatment options.



Name: Joyce L. Gioia, CMC, CSP



Title: Certified Speaking Professional and Management Consultant



Group: The Herman Group



Dateline: Austin, TX United States



Direct Phone: 336-210-3548



Main Phone: 800-227-3566



joyce@hermangroup.com



See the News Release Here:



https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/New-Drug-May-Reverse-Aging,2022269806.aspx



How to Create Your Own Luck



Gayle Lantz - Leadership Expert







"The harder you work, the luckier you get." At least that's what some people think. But there are other ways to create your own luck that don't have to be arduous. Gayle Lantz shares quick ideas about how to create your own luck in your life, work or business. One key is being in the flow and following your instincts. What if you could believe that work doesn't always have to be so hard?



What might be possible? Luck is something that can be cultivated. You don't need to look for a 4-leaf clover or anything else outside yourself. Instead luck will find you based on how you think. It's something that can be cultivated from within.



Three things you can do to create your own luck: check your beliefs, expand your experience and follow your natural interests



How to know if you're on the right track



The idea that luck can be cultivated, not something you stumble upon



Name: Gayle Lantz



Group: WorkMatters, Inc.



Dateline: Birmingham, AL United States



Direct Phone: 205 879-8494



gayle@workmatters.com



See the News Release Here:



https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Hold-on-Tight-When-You-Go-Fast,2022268981.aspx



