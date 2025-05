https://youtu.be/Q0O82elNkCA?si=y3bWnV1KfVur5FvN

Working in the veterinary field and helping animals can bring joy to those in the profession. But data shows that veterinarians are more likely to die by suicide than the general population. Anna Spidel of Side Effects Public Media reports that it's a complex issue researchers and others are trying to solve. And a warning - this story contains discussions of both suicide and euthanasia.

To Read More:

https://www.npr.org/2023/12/19/1220443869/why-suicide-rates-are-high-among-veterinary-professionals