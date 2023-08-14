Why You Need The Right Plan For The Right Crisis

Monday, August 14, 2023

In today's episode of my "Crisis Management Minute," find out why companies and organizations need different crisis management plans for different types of crises—and how to prepare them.

You can listen to the "Minute" wherever podcasts are found, including Apple Podcasts, at this link: https://lnkd.in/eVMbUSuN

"Crisis Management Minute" is produced by Molly Ruland's Heartcast Media

About the "Crisis Management Minute"



It's not a matter of IF a crisis or scandal will hit, it's WHEN. How government agencies and companies deal with it can have a lasting impact on careers, reputations, bottom lines, and more. In each weekly "Crisis Management Minute," Edward Segal provies his take on how government agencies, businesses, and organizations managed a crisis, and share my advice on how to prevent, manage, and recover from various crises.

The observations and recommendations are based on his 30+ years of experience as a crisis management expert, consultant, corporate trainer, and author of the award-winning and bestselling book, "Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies." He is a Leadership Strategy Senior Contributor for Forbes.com.