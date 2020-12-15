Why Trump Lost. A Unique Look at What Happened in a Book of Cartoons and Commentary Featuring 3 Major Reasons and Rave Reviews

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Now that President Trump finally lost the electoral vote after losing lawsuits and other efforts to turn the election around, there will be all kinds of books out analyzing what happened and assessing his presidency. But a unique look at this loss is featured in Why Trump Lost: Cartoons and Commentary Showing 3 Major Reasons: Trump Is a Nut, Like an Animal, and Finally Extinct! It is a novel take on the subject, featuring 55 cartoons and satiric comments, and it has already received raving reviews. There is an introductory video about the book at https://youtu.be/nsSE_KQFSsw

More specifically, Why Trump Lost features three major reasons that Trump lost - not just the election but popular support, based on a series of cartoons with a spirit of levity. The commentary is written in this same spirit, while providing some background to explain the comparisons made in the cartoons.

The three reasons Trump lost are these:

- Trump Is Nuts in that Trump is like a variety of nuts from peanuts to cashews and pecans, and finally he is carted off to the nuthouse.

- Trump Is an Animal in that Trump is like a male animal fighting for power, women, and territory;

- Trump is like a Variety of Extinct Animals or Humans in that Trump is like a variety of dinosaurs and other extinct creatures.

Here are three reviews of the book.

"Why Trump Lost is a fun, yet insightful look into the malignant narcissist that just left the White house. It is an easy read that 80,000,000 of us can enjoy."

Charles E. Hooper



Speaker Coach, Sacramento, California

"If you need a good laugh during this trying time, check out this new book. It's an SNL literary approach with great illustrations and satire."

John Covert



Crystal Image Variety Band, Jackson, California

"This book brings some laughs and light in a dark time. Sure to make you smile. For me it's a must read."

Mark Gagnon



Film Critic, Los Angeles, California

Both the author and illustrator, who are using pseudonyms, just in case, are Sandi Derring and Nick Alexander. Here are short bios about them:

Sandi Derring is an author who has long been following the ups and downs of Trump's 2016 campaign, the White House years, the 2020 election, and final defeat. She also supports science, preserving the environment, recognizing climate control, and eradicating the coronavirus -- all things Trump is against or has chosen to ignore.

Nick Alexander, the illustrator, has had his work featured in various publications from children's picture books to political cartoons in newspapers and online.

The pseudonym for the publishing company is The A-Z List, reflecting the fleeting nature of fame and success, where one can go from the A-List to out of the picture.

For more information, to get PDFs of books, and to set up interviews, please contact:

Jana Collins

Jones & O'Malley

Toluca Lake, California

(818) 762-8353

jana@jonesomalley.com

Nancy Parker

Executive Assistant

Changemakers Publishing

Lafayette, California

(925) 385-0608

www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com

changemakerspub@att.net