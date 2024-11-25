Why Nordic Countries Are Crisis Readiness Role Models

Monday, November 25, 2024

Commentary by crisis management expert Edward Segal, author of Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies, and a Leadership Streategy Senior Contributor for Forbes.com.

Business leaders could learn important lessons about educating employees about crisis readiness from the strategies and tactics several Nordic countries are using to provide their citizens with advice on how to prepare for and respond to a variety of crisis situations.

"Five million households in Sweden are set to receive a booklet titled 'If Crisis or War Comes' over the next two weeks. In Finland, officials published new guidance Monday on coping with events ranging from extreme weather and long power and water outages to military conflict," the Washington Post reported.

Norway released its own emergency booklet, How You Can Play Your Part In Norway's Emergency Preparedness, and the Danish emergency management agency published the five-page Be Prepared, which included this admonition: Prepare—For Your Own And Society's Sake; You Are Part Of Denmark's Crisis Management,

Formats And Editions

"Situations that require preparedness include long power cuts, water outages, interruptions in telecommunications, extreme weather events, major accidents, and longer-term crises, such as a pandemic or military conflict," according to the Swedish guide.

"In addition to instructions, the guide contains information on hybrid and information influence activities, maintaining functional capacity, coping during [a] crises, and helping others."

The booklet was translated into 11 languages, and includes sign language, audio, and braille editions. A digital version was sent to more than six million email addresses, a government spokesperson explained in an emailed statement.

The Finnish advice is only available in digital format. That's because "in the current economic climate, a website is a considerably more cost-effective option than printing and then distributing a guide to every home, as this would cost millions. Another advantage is that an online guide can be updated more easily,"Aino Rautanen, a communications specialist in the Ministry of Interior, said in an email interview.

Work on the guide started last January, and the content is drawn from a variety of sources, including existing information online, the websites of participating organizations, and customized for the needs of Finnish citizens, according to Rautanen.

Promotional Campaigns

There is a month-long campaign to promote the website, according to Rautanen wrote and coordinated the production of the online guide. Traffic to the site was heavy in the first two days of the campaign, and exceeded the agency's targets, she noted.

A Different Approach In The U.S.

The U.S. government, which took a leadership role in educating the public about various dangers and threats during the Cold War, later ceded that responsibility to others.

"Unlike in many countries, most emergency management functions in the U.S. are carried out at the state, local, tribal, and territorial government levels. This is a function of the division of responsibility under our Constitution, Clifford Oliver, a former FEMA assistant administrator and now the principal at Nanticoke Global Strategies, explained via email.

But the government would step in to alert the public to a national emergency.

"The federal government does have, during times of a national emergency, the ability to communicate with the public through the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS), which is FEMA's national system," he pointed out.

The public would be alerted through a variety of government communication channels.

The system, "provides authenticated emergency and life-saving information to the public through mobile phones using Wireless Emergency Alerts, to radio and television via the Emergency Alert System, and on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Weather Radio…. Most Americans are familiar with the system from seeing the monthly system tests on television and the Amber and Grey alerts that are issued through the system on occasion," Oliver noted.

Educating Employees

Crisis management experts think that business leaders should take the initiative in ensuring that their employees are prepared for workplace and other crisis situations.

"By training employees to recognize and categorize potential crises, understand escalation protocols, and take immediate action, organizations can ensure a more effective and unified response. This approach minimizes both response time and potential damage," Julianna Sheridan, vice president of crisis communications at Matter Communications, commented via email.

"Too often, crises escalate internally before leadership is aware, forcing companies to react to an existing narrative rather than shaping it. Engaging employees in drills and planning not only prepares them but also strengthens the organization's overall resilience," she advised.

Lowering Corporate Risks

"In a crisis, schooling can save lives. For instance, many of the people I've helped with job injury cases didn't know what to do in an emergency. A well-informed staff might have been able to lessen the damage to their injuries. Training also helps businesses by lowering their risk of liability and making sure they follow safety rules," Mark Hirsch, a personal injury lawyer, commented in an email message.

There are other reasons for providing crisis training for workers.

Brand Ambassadors

"Employees are brand ambassadors 24/7 in today's connected world. Their actions, even outside work hours, can impact organizational reputation. Proactive crisis education helps them make better decisions that protect both themselves and the organization's reputation, Sally Branson, of the Sally Branson Consulting Group, pointed out in an email interview.

Early Warning System

"Well-trained employees become an organization's early warning system for potential crises. They're more likely to identify and report potential issues before they escalate into full-blown crises," she noted.

'Crucial At Every Touchpoint'

"Crisis training must permeate every level of an organisation. A crisis can be inadvertently escalated or effectively defused by frontline staff—even the way a receptionist answers the phone can impact stakeholder perception and outcome. Understanding your stakeholder strategy and knowing where to meet your market is crucial at every touchpoint," Branson counseled.

'Better Equipped To Handle Emergency Situations'

"From a risk management perspective, employees who understand crisis procedures and protocols are better equipped to handle emergency situations both at work and in their personal lives. This knowledge reduces panic during actual crises and enables faster, more coordinated responses to threats. When employees know exactly what to do in various scenarios – they can act decisively rather than waiting for instructions," Brian Townsend, a speaker and trainer at Eagle 6 Training, pointed out via email.

Employee Wellbeing And Engagement

"Perhaps most importantly, crisis education contributes significantly to employee wellbeing and engagement. When employees see their organization investing in their safety and preparedness, it builds trust and confidence in leadership. This investment in employee education often extends beyond the workplace, as workers can apply these skills in their personal lives and share knowledge with their families and communities, creating a broader positive impact on society," he concluded.

Why Educating Employees Is A Necessity

"Educating employees in advance about crisis-related subjects is not just helpful: it's a necessity if organizations want to get through the complicated nature of today's crises," Mike Fahey, CEO and founder of Fahey Communications, said via email.

Building A Crisis Culture

"By pouring money into training and resources, business leaders can build a culture of crisis preparedness among employees, so they're comfortable making the right decisions when it counts—not to mention a culture that prioritizes employee well-being and a company reputation that can weather the storm. In an era of the unexpected, being proactive is not just a best practice. It's a responsibility," Fahey concluded.

By taking a page from the crisis readiness efforts of Nordic countries, corporate executives can help ensure that they—and their workers—are as prepared as possible for when a crisis strikes.

