Why Jen Psaki Earns High Marks In First Year As Biden’s Press Secretary

Commentary From Crisis Management Expert Edward Segal, Author of the Award- Winning book Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies (Nicholas Brealey)

Last week Jen Psaki marked her first anniversary as President Joe Biden's press secretary and role as the daily public face of his administration. She has also set an example for business leaders on how to communicate with the public and the media during a crisis and other challenging situations.

As I wrote last January after Psaki's first few days on the job, her initial White House briefings had "already provided important lessons about communicating in a crisis. Her televised meetings with reporters immediately became a continuing education class for business leaders on how to communicate clearly and effectively with the media and the public during a crisis—or any other time."

In an informal survey of communication experts, media professionals and other observers, she received generally high marks for what she has done over the past 12 months and how she did it.

A Return To Normal

Mike McCurry is a former State Department spokesperson and press secretary to President Bill Clinton. He observed that, "Jen has been a stable, affable and reliable presence at the podium on behalf of the President. Don't underestimate how important it was to reestablish the norm of daily briefings when that ( like most other institutions that were flaunted and degraded by Trump and accomplices) needed restoration.

"She models why senior executives need to have a spokesperson at a senior level and at the table when critical decisions are taken."

'Crisp And Precise'

As the New York Times observed last September, "Crisp and precise in her answers, even if she does not always respond directly to a reporter's questions, Ms. Psaki, in her speaking style, is a contrast to Mr. Biden and his circuitous folksiness.

"In interviews, Washington correspondents often used the word 'professional' — high praise in D.C.—to describe interactions with her, deeming her straightforward, detail-dense briefings a relief after an era when Mr. Trump's press secretaries repeatedly insulted, denigrated and frequently ignored journalists."

Restoring Confidence

Ann Skeet is the senior director of leadership ethics at Santa Clara University's Markkula Center for Applied Ethics. She said that," "Jen Psaki has capably restored confidence to the White House briefing room by consistently reinforcing President Biden's message, using facts to support his position, and confidently displaying her intellect and skills in meeting media requests and correct inaccuracies presented at times in her give and take with the press pool.

"Psaki is unflappable in the face of personal criticism, or challenges to the administration she represents. She is also unhurried, willing to restore public confidence in White House messaging over time, demonstrating a maturity and patience her position requires," Skeet said.

A Different Approach

David Greenberg is a professor of journalism, media studies and history at Rutgers University. He noted that, " Presidents basically take one of two approaches to dealing with the press, and press secretaries mostly fall into one of two categories.

"Nixon's Ron Ziegler epitomized the press secretary who said no more than he had to, who used overly bureaucratic language to avoid direct engagement with uncomfortable questions or answers. Clinton's Mike McCurry represented the other approach: be affable, as candid as possible, and earn the reporters' trust."

Greenberg thought that, "There are times when the former approach is needed, but usually the latter works better. Psaki is a Ziegler. She is polished, bordering on the robotic, and when it comes to dispensing routine information, that style works fine. But when it comes time to admit error or uncertainty, to acknowledge problems or differences, she has a hard time."

Stating The Facts

Kirk Hazlett is an adjunct professor of communication at the University of Tampa. "As a veteran public relations professional whose own career has included government, nonprofit, technology and healthcare, I have been quite impressed by Ms. Psaki's demeanor and thoughtful responses.

"Yes, she occasionally misses the mark in a comment, but she has thus far maintained herself as a true and sincere representative of the President of the United States. She has communicated as clearly as possible over the past 12 months as she has dealt with media interest in the constant flood of crises. She doesn't try to bluff her way through responses…she states the facts," he said.

'Direct, No-Nonsense And Responsive'

Debra Caruso Marrone, president of DJC Communications, said, "I think Jen Psaki has done an excellent job as press secretary. She's direct, no-nonsense and responsive. She does not dodge questions. She does not shrink from a challenge. She's committed to the president, but you get the sense that she's answering questions honestly.

"The one thing Psaki lacks is the humor of some of the great press secretaries of years past, such as Robert Gibbs (Obama), Josh Earnest (Obama), Joe Lockhart (Clinton), Marlin Fitzwater (Reagan). These communicators had the extra gift that made them great—the ability to spar with reporters in a lighthearted way, thus disarming them (to an extent) and blunting responses that might run short of a reporter's expectations.

"Corporate leaders can take from Psaki's example that it's always best to be honest and direct and not to appear to be ducking. It's better to deliver bad news or no news than to lie or appear to be [shirking]. That always signals dishonesty and is a recipe for disaster," she advised.

Delivering Messages That Don't Sit Well

Jill A. Greenberg is the spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. She noted that, "Serving as press secretary sometimes means delivering a message that's not going to sit well with critics or allies.

"Jen Psaki found herself in this role during President Biden's drawdown of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in 2021. During a White House briefing, a journalist asked Psaki about bipartisan lawmakers calling the U.S. action a failure. While acknowledging footage of evacuations was 'heart-wrenching,' she also said the president 'stands by his decision in the interest of the United States, our national security, and the American people.' In this moment, Psaki refused to sidestep emotion, and held firm on the message," Greenberg recalled.

"A thick binder full of talking points will take a spokesperson only so far. And Jen Psaki knows this. She's personable, well briefed, ready to spar when necessary. And she also understands the value of standing in an uncomfortable truth," she said.

Lowering The Temperature

Zach Friend, a public policy and communications expert, said, "I believe Ms. Psaki has done an outstanding job in a siloed and fragmented media environment to tone down the temperature from the podium, communicate during a crisis and represent a calm and measured message on behalf of the President.

"She has also, of equal importance (and here is a key lesson for business leaders) communicated in the forums and formats where people are—from local news hits to TikToK," he noted.

Authenticity

Corporate affairs expert Sophia Fifner said that, "When pressed to share unclear or evolving details, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has kept her composure and stuck with the facts.

"Psaki's communication style leans into her authenticity to be fair and empathetic. Each day, she has an opportunity to take the bait on political sound bites, and more often than not, Psaki consistently leans into sticking to the facts and leading with empathy. Two examples of this include her comments regarding U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg's paternity leave or the administration's praise for former President Donald Trump's promotion of Covid-19 vaccines.

"Authenticity wins always," Fifner concluded.

