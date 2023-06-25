Why Do Women Fall in Love with Men in Prison; New Book Reveals the Secrets

About 200,000 women in the U.S. are in relationships with prisoners, though this is a hidden group of women for most people. Yet many thousands of them are in support groups for wives and girlfriends of prisoners. Many thousands have signed up for one of the organizations that offer prison pen pals, and then their friendships have blossomed into love. Some women even get excited by the idea of being in a relationship with a killer, and the more horrendous his crimes the better, because they love the thrill of being with a bad boy.

So why do these women do it? Why do they fall in love with prisoners, given the real hardships that women generally endure in keeping these relationships alive, such as the expense of communication and travel to connect with their partner in prison and the scorn of many family members, friends, and business associates for having such a relationship.

A new book, Sex and Love in Prison: The Relationships of Wives, Girlfriends, and Other Women with Men in Prison by Gini Graham Scott, PhD, and Peter Anderson, discusses the whys and wherefores of these relationships.

According to publisher Paul Brakke, "Such relationships are often a mystery for the average person. They can't understand the appeal of such a relationship with a prisoner. While many wives and girlfriends decide to stand by their many, many of the other women drawn to prisoners do so because they are lonely, have experienced great abuse and trauma in their lives, and have lowered self-worth. Then, a prisoner who is physically attractive to them, pays them a great deal of attention, because he has little else to do in prison. Also, adding to the allure, the prisoner may write – or have another prisoner write -- a very romantic letter saying how much he loves and misses her. Another appeal is that now for once in her life she can feel very much in control, because she is outside, and he is inside. So it can be a potent mix leading to love."

The book includes many stories of women in these relationships, and it describes how many women first become involved by writing to a prison pen pal or after meeting a prisoner as a volunteer or prison staff member. The book also describes how many wives and girlfriends stick by their man out of loyalty and a desire to preserve the family. It describes, too, what happens when a partner gets out of prison, which sometimes leads to the end of the relationship, because the man is now free, leading him to connect with other women and old friends.

