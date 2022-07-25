Speaker
Why Companies Need Crisis Management Teams Before They Have A Crisis?
Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert
Washington, DC
Monday, July 25, 2022


In this week's episode of the Crisis Management Minute, Edward Segal, a nationally known crisis management expert and bestselling author, explains why companies should appoint their crisis management teams before there is a corporate emergency, the best people to serve on those teams, and why they should meet on a regular basis. 

The episode can be heard on YouTube at  https://youtu.be/QHfSz68izkgon Apple Podcasts at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-crisis-ahead-podcast/id1514212596?i=1000571069209  or wherever people listen to podcasts. The show is produced by Molly Ruland's Heartcast Media.  

Segal is the author of the bestselling book on crisis management, Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals and Other Emergencies (Nicholas Brealey/2020); a Leadership Strategy Senior Contributor for Forbes.com where he covers crisis-related news, topics and issues; and hosted the Crisis Ahead podcast in 2020.  

The advice he shares on the podcast is based on his 30+ years experience as a crisis management consultant and trainer, dealing with crisis situations as the CEO of the Greater Los Angeles Association of Realtors and the Marin Association of Realtors, and his work as a freelance journalist.  His articles have been published by Forbes.com, the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and others. 

