Why Business Professionals Avoid Humor – And Why They Shouldn’t

In today's ever-changing business world, humor has become a powerful tool for connection, communication, and stress relief. However, many professionals shy away from using humor in business settings due to common fears and misconceptions. Jan McInnis, keynote speaker and comedian with over 25 years of experience, breaks down four key reasons professionals avoid humor—and why these fears are often misplaced.

1. "My Topic Is Too Serious"

Many professionals feel that serious topics like healthcare, finance, or legal issues don't lend themselves to humor. However, McInnis argues that humor can make even the most serious subjects more accessible. "Humor doesn't trivialize a serious topic—it opens the door for people to engage with it," she says. A touch of humor allows audiences to connect emotionally, making the message more memorable.

2. "I'm Gonna Fail"

The fear of bombing a joke in front of a roomful of colleagues or clients can be intimidating. However, McInnis emphasizes that humor in business isn't about being a stand-up comedian. "You don't need to tell jokes," she explains. "You just need to find moments of lightness." Even a small, well-timed quip can boost engagement without any need for formal comedy skills. Plus people in business are usually appreciative of you trying to lighten the situation. They only get upset if they're at a comedy club and your jokes aren't funny.

3. "I'm Not Naturally Funny"

Many people believe that humor is an innate talent—either you have it, or you don't. McInnis challenges this notion: "Humor is a skill that can be learned." Business professionals can start small, learning how to find humor in everyday situations or using self-deprecation to disarm tension. "The goal isn't to be a comedian, but to create a human connection," McInnis says.

4. "Afraid You'll Offend People"

In today's culturally sensitive environment, many professionals worry about saying the wrong thing. "Yes, humor requires a bit of thoughtfulness," McInnis acknowledges. "But when used correctly, humor brings people together, not drives them apart." In her keynotes, she offers a few "rules" and cautions that you should "stay away from the hot topics – such as sex, drugs, rock 'n roll, and politics!"

With over two decades of experience speaking to diverse audiences, McInnis knows the impact humor can have in both personal and professional settings. "Humor helps people embrace change, build relationships, and handle stress," she says. "In business, it's not about being funny—it's about being relatable."

Through her keynote, "Finding the Funny in Change," McInnis empowers professionals to overcome these fears and embrace humor as a valuable business tool.

