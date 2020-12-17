Why Business Leaders Should Pay Attention To Rollout Of Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign

Thursday, December 17, 2020

Crisis management expert and author Edward Segal said today that, "As hospitals across the country receive their shipments of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, how they administer the rollout of the vaccination campaign will provide important lessons about managing and communicating about a crisis."

In a new story for Forbes.com, Segal writes that, "By paying close attention to how the vaccination campaign unfolds in their area—and how any problems or issues are addressed—business leaders can learn important lessons for when they are confronted with crisis situations at their companies or organizations."



"The strategies, tactics, and details of how a crisis is addressed all help to determine the success in managing that crisis. These factors will be as important to ending the pandemic via the Covid-19 vaccination program as they are to resolving a corporate emergency, scandal, or disaster," he observed.

Segal's article is available at this link: http://www.forbes.com/sites/edwardsegal/2020/12/16/why-business-leaders-should-pay-attention-to-how-hospitals-implement-the-covid-19-vaccine-campaign/

Segal is the author of the recently published book on crisis management — "Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare For and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies" (Nicholas Brealey). It was named by Book Authority.com as the #1 best book to read on crisis management in 2020 and one of the best books of all time about the topic. Order a copy of and learn more about "Crisis Ahead" at https://publicrelations.com/order-book/.

He also hosts the "Crisis Ahead" podcast which features guests who discuss their experiences and observations about various crisis management situations and what others can learn from those situations. The podcast can be seen on YouTube at https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCwx26phRVnXdnnaJt71cqZw, and heard on Apple. Google and other podcast sites including Podbean at https://thecrisisaheadpodcast.podbean.com/

