Why All Exployees Should Receive Crisis Management Training

Friday, December 20, 2024

Commentary by crisis management expert Edward Segal, author of Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies (published by Nicholas Brealey).

Properly trained workers can serve as an early warning system to alert executives about possible or developing problems that could morph into a full-blown crisis situation. And employees can be an important part of the equation when companies respond to a crisis

A Better Prepared Workplace

"When organizations take the initiative to educate their workforce about crisis management, they create a more resilient and prepared workplace environment. This education serves multiple purposes, from protecting human life to safeguarding company assets and maintaining business continuity," Brian Townsend, a speaker and trainer at Eagle 6 Training, observed via email.

'A Collective Effort'When Responding To A Crisis

"Reputation management is most effective when it's a collective effort, not just the responsibility of leadership. By training employees to recognize and categorize potential crises, understand escalation protocols, and take immediate action, organizations can ensure a more effective and unified response," Julianna Sheridan, vice president of crisis management at Matter Communications, a public relations firm, pointed out in an email interview.

Managing A Crisis More Efficiently

"We make crisis training a regular part of our routine. Be it an electrical emergency, a customer complaint about outages, or a natural calamity, our team is prepared for all. This prep work ensures our team responds rapidly and properly to issues, avoiding lost time and upholding customer confidence," Bobby Lynn, owner of Livewire Electrical, observed via email.

Informing workers about crisis response protocols can ensure an organziation is as prepared as possible to respond to a variety of problematic situations.

"Being proactive about educating in a crisis also strengthens the overall resilience of a company. Employees better equipped are more secure, and that confidence turns out to be many operations when crises occur. Training isn't just about preventing problems—it's about handling them properly when the problem occurs," Lynn concluded.

Mitigating Risks To Corporate Reputations

"At larger companies, any crisis can quickly spill over into the public domain, impacting media perception and potentially causing significant reputational harm. Even personal social media statements from employees can lead to irreversible consequences if not aligned with the company's crisis communication strategy," Darya Lahach, senior public relations manager at Noda,an online payment platform, explained in an email message.

Corporate policies that govern the communication by workers is one way to help reduce the chance of an employee-related crisis.

Noda has a public speaking policy "that every new employee is introduced to during onboarding. This document provides clear guidance on communication expectations and responsibilities. Additionally, it's crucial to regularly share real-world examples of how crises have affected other businesses—from a branding perspective and tangible metrics like revenue and operational stability. Showing employees the broader implications of critical situations helps foster a deeper understanding and sense of responsibility," she explained.

There's more than one reason to educate workers about corporate crisis risk factors.

"Proactively educating employees isn't just about managing risks; it's about empowering them to act confidently and cohesively during challenging times. Training sessions, workshops, and even simulations can significantly prepare the team to handle crises effectively. A well-informed team not only minimizes potential damage but can also serve as an asset in safeguarding the company's reputation and continuity," Lahach concluded.

An All-Levels Approach To Crisis Management

Educating workers about crisis protocols should encompass all parts of a company.

"Crisis training must permeate every level of an organisation. A crisis can be inadvertently escalated or effectively defused by frontline staff—even the way a receptionist answers the phone can impact stakeholder perception and outcome. Understanding your stakeholder strategy and knowing where to meet your market is crucial at every touchpoint," Sally Branson, director at The Sally Branson Consulting Group,observed via email.

Building A Crisis Preparedness Culture

"By pouring money into training and resources, business leaders can build a culture of crisis preparedness among employees, so they're comfortable making the right decisions when it counts—not to mention a culture that prioritizes employee well-being and a company reputation that can weather the storm. In an era of the unexpected, being proactive is not just a best practice. It's a responsibility," Mike Fahey, CEO and founder of Fahey Communications, pointed out in an email interview.

Faster Responses

"This approach minimizes both response time and potential damage. Too often, crises escalate internally before leadership is aware, forcing companies to react to an existing narrative rather than shaping it. Engaging employees in drills and planning not only prepares them but also strengthens the organization's overall resilience," Matter's Sheridan concluded.

Companies and organizations should not overlook the critical role their employees can play when preparing for and managing a crisis.

But educating staff about crisis management plans and protocols is not like turning on a light switch. Business leaders need to invest the time, money and resources to train all workers about the best practices for identifying, reporting, and responding to the most and least likely events that could trigger a crisis for their organization.

####