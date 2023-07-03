FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Whole Care Network Joins LinktoEXPERT Collaborative Cloud Community

Tampa, FL (July 3, 2023) – As an affiliate partner of LinktoEXPERT, Davis Creative Publishing Partners' CEO and Founder, Cathy Davis, was happy to introduce LinktoEXPERT to Christopher MacLellan. Maclellan is the Founder and CEO of Whole Care Network, Inc. "We met at a Davis Creative Lunch and Learn where Chris shared his Podcasting insights. He taught us how podcasts help distinguish your brand, the benefits of a 6-episode podcast series, and how to take the worry out of podcast production, to name a few", explained Weiland, Founder of LinkToEXPERT.

People don't care how much you know until they know how much you care! Christopher MacLellan is also the author of What's The Deal with Caregiving. Chris and his now deceased partner were featured in a 2015 Pulitzer Prize nominated story entitled In Sickness and in Health: A Couple's Final Journey which propelled him to write his book and start the Whole Care Network. The motto at the Whole Care Network is "helping you tell your story, one podcast at a time" because it is through story sharing that diversity meets the road to collaborate on a common cause.

Weiland said, "I am thrilled to have The Whole Care Network, a global network of care, join our Collaborative Cloud Community network of networks!" Tune in to the podcast, consider having your own podcast on the Whole Care Network, or both!

The Whole Care Network, Inc. - Do you have a story to share or a product to promote? Would you like to learn about our Four Pillars of Care and how you can bring your story to the Whole Care Network with the potential to reach a niche market of over 50 million via podcasts and internet radio?