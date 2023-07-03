FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Joanne Weiland, Founder
LinktoEXPERT
727.791.7338
News@LinktoEXPERT.com
www.LinktoEXPERT.com
Christopher MacLellan
Whole Care Network, Inc.
954.481.1222
Chris@WholeCareNetwork.com
www.WholeCareNetwork.com
Whole Care Network Joins LinktoEXPERT Collaborative Cloud Community
Tampa, FL (July 3, 2023) – As an affiliate partner of LinktoEXPERT, Davis Creative Publishing Partners' CEO and Founder, Cathy Davis, was happy to introduce LinktoEXPERT to Christopher MacLellan. Maclellan is the Founder and CEO of Whole Care Network, Inc. "We met at a Davis Creative Lunch and Learn where Chris shared his Podcasting insights. He taught us how podcasts help distinguish your brand, the benefits of a 6-episode podcast series, and how to take the worry out of podcast production, to name a few", explained Weiland, Founder of LinkToEXPERT.
People don't care how much you know until they know how much you care! Christopher MacLellan is also the author of What's The Deal with Caregiving. Chris and his now deceased partner were featured in a 2015 Pulitzer Prize nominated story entitled In Sickness and in Health: A Couple's Final Journey which propelled him to write his book and start the Whole Care Network. The motto at the Whole Care Network is "helping you tell your story, one podcast at a time" because it is through story sharing that diversity meets the road to collaborate on a common cause.
Weiland said, "I am thrilled to have The Whole Care Network, a global network of care, join our Collaborative Cloud Community network of networks!" Tune in to the podcast, consider having your own podcast on the Whole Care Network, or both!
The Whole Care Network, Inc. - Do you have a story to share or a product to promote? Would you like to learn about our Four Pillars of Care and how you can bring your story to the Whole Care Network with the potential to reach a niche market of over 50 million via podcasts and internet radio?
LinktoEXPERT - Makes it easy for self-reliant business owners to enjoy the benefits of being interconnected. The Collaborative Cloud Community’s unique database exchange program elevates each members’ status by consistently and frequently showcasing their expertise to executives, entrepreneurs, event professionals, experts, and the media automatically around the world for them. Imagine being known as the authority in your field. Together, we elevate you to celebrity status by magnifying your message, amplifying your brand which makes you a media magnet. Results: you and your expertise are seen, heard, and known worldwide.