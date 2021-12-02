Speaker
Who qualifies as a 'Journalist?' ExpertClck.com has the solution.
Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com
Washington, DC
Thursday, December 2, 2021

 
Who qualifies as a "Journalist?"    ExpertClck.com has the solution.
 
Faced with needing a solution to the quandary of who qualifies as a journalist -- for we get lots of requests to register as a journalist at our expert referral website: www.ExpertClick.com or attend our events as journalists, so we came up with what we thinking you will agree is an elegant solution.
 
A  journalist is someone who:
1)   Has published work with a byline -- either on the web or provided as a PDF for a print article.
2)   Is a member of an established group of journalists, i.e. accepted as a member, and the group can verify that person is a member.
 
Therefore we needed a database of groups formed by journalists.
.
 
SPJ: Society of Professional Journalists

http://www.spj.org/

http://excellenceinjournalism.org/

https://twitter.com/spj_tweets

http://blogs.spjnetwork.org/

http://www.spj.org/rss.asp

http://www.spj.org/spjboard.asp

Joe Skeel

Executive Director j

skeel@spj.org

3909 N. Meridian St.

Indianapolis IN 46208 USA

317/927-8000

SPJ has an ExpertClick press room -- see it here: https://www.expertclick.com/19-533

 
 
We offer several benefits to journalist organizations.
 
1)  Journalist groups may have a press room and send news releases as the SPJ does.
See the SPJ press room here:
 
www.ExpertClick.com/free/Journalist_Invited_by_Mitch
-and send news releases.
 
2)  Your jounalist members can register as  journalists at ExpertClick free of charge, and ask public questions or directly contact our experts
3)  Your group can earn $100 in our affiliate program when experts join for paid profiles. 
--- -and we pay an annual ongoing royalty, so many referral partners  have decades of revenue.
(202) 333-5000 rings on Mitchell P. Davis' desk
