What We're All Missing About DeepSeek

Monday, March 10, 2025
Colleague, in this issue we cover what folks are missing about the DeepSeek revelation, how I know firms are charging too much for basic AI work, and where the "agentic AI" paradigm is going off the rails.
Dr. Joe Sutherland has worked as an executive, public servant, and educator for the Dow Jones 30, The White House, and our nation’s top universities. His firm, J.L. Sutherland & Associates, has attracted clients such as Box, Cisco, Canva, The Conference Board, and Fulcrum Equity Partners. He founded the Center for AI Learning at Emory University, which focuses on AI literacy and integration for the general public. Along with Tim Wilson, he's the author of Analytics the Right Way: A Business Leader's Guide to Putting Data to Productive Use. Learn more at https://jlsutherland.com.