Well-Known Writer and Film Producer Provides Insights on How New Filmmakers and Book Authors Can Break Through the Media Clutter

Since most new filmmakers and book authors don't have the funds of the big production companies or publishing houses and have to do most or all of their promotion, it can be hard to break through. In response, a well-known book author and film producer Gini Graham Scott has created a formula on what newcomers to the industry might do based on promoting two of her films that were recently released by Gravitas Ventures. You can use it for promoting a book, too.

One film is Conned: A True Story, based on the book The Big Con published by American Leadership Books. It describes how she discovered a book-to-film scam after a book publishing company hired her as a ghostwriter and invented an executive producer for a real major production company to get victims to pay many thousands of dollars for marketing materials and a pitch to producers that went nowhere. Once Scott discovered the scam, she stopped working for the company and turned the stories of the victims into The Big Con which became the documentary Conned: A True Story featuring seven victims. Then that led to a book about different types of scams and how to avoid them, I Was Scammed, also from American Leadership Books, which was turned into the second film, Con Artists Unveiled. The two books and two documentaries are available on Amazon.

Since then, Scott has been writing a series of articles on Medium and Substack about the latest scams and how filmmakers and authors can how and will be turning those into a book to be published in a few months that feature strategies filmmakers and authors can break through the media clutter to promote their own films and books. It's an approach based on her experience in promoting her films and involves a strategic blend of traditional and innovative marketing techniques. They're designed to break through a saturated market and the challenges faced by an unknown in a media environment that favors the already famous. The latest press releases and articles are on Medium at http://tinyurl.com/4bhvp9hb and on Substack at https://gini.substack.com/p/how-to-break-through-the-media-clutter

In fact, creating press releases and writing how-to-do-it articles like this are part of her strategy for getting known.

Gini Graham Scott, Ph.D. is the author of over 50 books with major publishers and has published 200 books through her company Changemakers Publishing and Writing. She writes books, proposals, and film scripts for clients, and has written and produced 18 feature films and documentaries, including Conned: A True Story and Con Artists Unveiled¸ distributed by Gravitas Ventures.