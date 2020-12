Weird questions comedians get asked podcast

Yes comedians get asked weird questions. Comedian and keynote speaker Jan McInnis guesses that it's partially because people aren't used to meeting comedians, so they just blurt out stupid questions,and also people may think that since comedians talk about themselves on stage, then people think that it's okay to ask them personal stuff off stage. But that is not really true, according to McInnis.

In this podcast, McInnis offers up a few of the weird and/or inappropriate questions she's been asked, such as "how much do you make?" "You wouldn't ask someone that if they worked in your company, but audience members don't seem to have an issue with it," quips McInnis.

Her podcast is produced every Thursday and is titled Comedian Stories: Tales From the Road in Under 5 Minutes."