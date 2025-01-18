WASHINGTON, DC ...Washington Opera Society presents Giacomo Puccini's La fanciulla del West on Friday, January 24, 2025 with the performance at 7:30 pm, preceded by dinner at 5:30 pm at la Maison Française at the Embassy of France, 4101 Reservoir Rd., Washington, DC. Event Sponsor Package: $800 per couple, Box Seats with Dinner $250, and Reserved Orchestra Seats with Dinner $175. For those who only wish to attend the performance, tickets are $75. Cocktail attire is encouraged.

The evening will begin at 5:00 pm with arrival to the Embassy, 5:30 pm Dinner, with a performance at 7:30 PM. The Girl of the Golden West or La Fanciulla Del West, is an opera in three acts, based on the 1905 play The Girl of the Golden West by the American author David Belasco. In it, Puccini's signature "verismo" style comes face to face with America's Wild West. The Girl of the Golden West features Jonathan Burton as Dick Johnson, Kristin Sampson as Minnie, Franco Pomponi as Jack Rance, Michael



Boley as Nick, Kenneth Stavert as Sonora, semi-staged by Adam Cioffari, and Maestro Julien Benichou, conducting the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra, and Chorus & Orchestra of the Washington Opera Society, with narration provided by Robin Phillips.

The Washington Opera Society is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt non-profit organization, bringing opera to exclusive, intimate settings including embassies, ambassadorial residences, and private clubs in the Washington, DC area. For more information, visit https://www.washingtonoperasociety.org

For over three decades, the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra (CYSO) has been fostering a passion for music among the youth of Annapolis and surrounding communities – creating the next generation of performers and music lovers! With distinguished conductors and pedagogues, a musically diverse offering of ensembles, and some of the best young instrumentalists that Anne Arundel County and surrounding areas have to offer. CYSO not only empowers its students to become lifelong lovers



and performers of music, it most importantly provides its members with opportunities and memories that will last a lifetime.

