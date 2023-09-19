Washington Global Public Charter School named National Blue Ribbon School by the US Department of Education

Washington, DC 9/19/23………. Washington Global Public Charter School, a public charter middle school located in Washington, DC, has been named a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. Washington Global provides students from historically underserved Washington, DC communities with a high-quality, internationally-focused education.

Elizabeth Torres. Ed.D., Co-Founder and CEO of the award-winning school said "We are so thrilled to be recognized for our hard work and commitment to closing the opportunity gap. We founded Washington Global to achieve this very mission and are so proud of our amazing teachers and students."

She added "It's so rewarding to witness how our engaging and innovative model, which introduces students to the world around them while meeting their individual academic needs, has been so successful."

The National Blue-Ribbon Schools Program recognizes elementary, middle, and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing the achievement gap. The U.S. Department of Education describes National Blue Ribbon Schools as, "models of effective and innovative school practices for state and district educators and other schools throughout the nation." Each year, the District has the ability to nominate up to three (3) traditional public, public charter, or private schools for consideration to the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program.

Washington Global Public Charter School educates students grades 6-8. In addition to being named a National Blue Ribbon School in 2023, Washington Global was recognized as a Bold Performance School by EmpowerK12 in 2022.

"I am so proud of our students and teachers– this award shows the commitment of our school community to supporting our students' academic growth," said Washington Global 's Principal, Howard Mebane.

Founded in 2014 by Elizabeth Torres, Ed.D. and a team of passionate and experienced local educators dedicated to closing the opportunity gap, Washington Global 's students thrive academically while engaging in an international academic program. The school's program includes service learning, foreign language, and global studies. Washington Global provides specialized research-based academic intervention programs, which target students' specific academic needs. Additionally, students participate in project-based and blended learning. These programs foster student engagement and academic growth.

####

For more information, please contact:

Media Coordinator: Diana Gabriel (202) 630-6503 OR Jan Du Plain, President/CEO, Du Plain Global Enterprises at (202) 486-7004