Washington Global Public Charter School Hosts Annual Spring Benefit

June 10, 2025 Washington, D.C.

Washington Global Public Charter School (WGPCS), a nationally-recognized, award-winning public charter middle school located in Washington, D.C., held its Annual Spring Benefit at the elegant private residence of Her Excellency Hanène Tajouri Bessassi, Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia to the United States. The event celebrated the school's mission and national achievements, bringing together distinguished guests, supporters, and community leaders.

Kimberly A. Bassett, Secretary of State of Washington, D.C., presented a Mayoral Proclamation on behalf of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser. In her remarks, Secretary Bassett highlighted the school's accomplishments sharing: "The U.S. Department of Education named Washington Global Public Charter School a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School, and the school was named a 2022 Bold Performance School by EmpowerK12."

Her Excellency Ambassador Hanène Tajouri Bessassi served as the Honorary Chair of the Spring Benefit. Elizabeth Torres, the school's CEO & Co-Founder, presented Ambassador Tajouri with the Champion of Education Award to recognize her dedication to and advocacy for education equity. Ambassador Tajouri remarked that "Education is not a tool for personal growth… it's a fundamental catalyst for social progress, economic development, and cultural enrichment." The Ambassador also commended the school's leadership, adding, "I would like to acknowledge the incredible commitment of Dr. Elizabeth Torres, her team, and her partners to ensure that education remains accessible and equitable for all, allowing dreams to flourish."

Elizabeth Torres, Ed.D., shared highlights of the school's global education model and announced that the school will be adding an Arabic language program for students to further support its international education mission. The school also showed its commitment to the arts through its collaboration with internationally acclaimed artist, Halim Flowers, who donated a painting entitled, "Mind Full Nest" for the live auction.

Washington Global Public Charter School's Annual Spring Benefit supports Washington Global PCS's internationally focused middle school program, which serves students across the District, particularly in underserved communities, with a rigorous, internationally-based academic, and cultural curriculum.

Photo Credit: Tony Powell